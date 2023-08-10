Obit Robbie Robertson

Director Martin Scorsese, left, and Robbie Robertson attend the 31st Cannes International Film Festival, on May 29, 1978. Robertson, the lead guitarist and songwriter for The Band, whose classics include “The Weight,” “Up on Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” has died at 80, according to a statement from his manager. [AP PHOTO, FILE]

Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as "The Weight," "Up on Cripple Creek" and "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" mined and helped reshape American music, died Wednesday at 80.

