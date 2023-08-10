Obit Rodriguez

Singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, who became the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary “Searching for Sugarman” has died, according to the Sugarman.org website on Tuesday and confirmed Wednesday by his granddaughter. He was 81. [PHOTO BY EVAN AGOSTINI/INVISION/AP, FILE]

 Evan Agostini

DETROIT — Sixto Rodriguez, who lived in obscurity as his music career flamed out early in the U.S. only to find success in South Africa and a stardom he was unaware of, died Tuesday in Detroit. He was 81.

