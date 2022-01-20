NEW YORK — Fred Parris, the lead singer of the 1950s harmony group the Five Satins and composer of the classic doo-wop ballad "In the Still of the Night," has died at age 85.
Singer Fred Parris of the Five Satins dead at age 85
- The Associated Press
