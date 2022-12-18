Obit-Shirley Eikhard

Shirley Eikhard, the singer-songwriter who supplied songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne Murray, Chet Atkins and found lasting fame penning Bonnie Raitt‘s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67. [COURTESY OF ERIC ALPER VIA AP]

