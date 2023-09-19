Britain Russell Brand

Russell Brand leaves the Troubabour Wembley Park theater in northwest London after performing a comedy set on Saturday. [JAMES MANNING/PA VIA AP]

 James Manning

LONDON — British police said Monday that they had received a sexual assault allegation after media outlets published claims by several women against Russell Brand. Promoters postponed the remaining dates in a string of live gigs by the comedian, who denies the allegations.

