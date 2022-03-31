Obit Tom Parker

The Wanted's Tom Parker performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2012 kickoff event in New York on Oct. 19, 2012. Parker died Wednesday after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33. [PHOTO BY EVAN AGOSTINI/INVISION/AP, FILE]

 Evan Agostini

LONDON — Tom Parker, a member of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.