The Decatur AAU team River City Net Reapers won the Division II fifth grade girls AAU world championship this week in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Net Reapers coached by Tae Orr, Jeff Smith and Chris Muse defeated Phenom from St. Louis in the championship game on Monday.
Other teams participating in the tournament came from Florida, Georgia, Indiana, California, Ohio, North Carolina and Tennessee.
Kim Mulkey Basketball Camp
Destiny Acklin, an upcoming ninth grader at Austin Junior High, attend the Kim Mulkey Basketball Camp at LSU the first week in June. Acklin won the ninth grade layup and free throw competitions.
Congress of Future Medical Leaders
Morgan Simpson, a junior at East Lawrence High, attended the Congress of Future Medical Leaders at the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus from June 21-23. The congress, for high school students who want to become physicians or enter the medical research field, included sessions with Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science recipients. Simpson’s nomination as a delegate to the congress was signed by Nobel Prize in Medicine winner Dr. Mario Capecchi.
Kiddie Carnival
The Athens Kiddie Carnival is a beloved Athens tradition and kicked off June 22. Everyone has a story to tell about the Kiddie Carnival regardless of age or stage in life. It is a time-honored tradition. The Athens Lions Club hosts this event. It will be open each Thursday, Friday and Saturday night through July 29 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. There are 10 rides best suited for ages 2-10 years old, bingo and delicious concessions. Admission is free and each ride is just one 50-cent ticket.
Morgan County Association of Realtors
The Morgan County Association of Realtors received a $7,500 grant from the National Association of Realtors Placemaking Program to support the remodeling of the Johnston Street Alleyway. Members of the Morgan County Association of Realtors will help grid, map, paint and clean the mural set to be painted in the alleyway.
Pie in the face
HealthSource Chiropractic of Athens initially set a goal of raising $500 for the City of Athens Relay for Life Team. During a visit to Athens City Hall, HealthSource employees and Mayor Ronnie Marks’ staff discussed raising the goal to $1,000 and a side wager developed involving pies to the face.
HealthSource raised $1,450. Recently, Dr. Devin Eernisse with HealthSource, Marks, Kim Glaze and Holly Hollman with the City of Athens received pies in the face from a patient, cancer survivor and Dayleigh Todd, the granddaughter of cancer survivor Marcia Day.
