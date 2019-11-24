Soaring like eagles
Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America. According to the BSA, since its inception in 1911, only 4% of scouts have earned this rank. Requirements are stringent and include earning at least 21 merit badges and planning, organizing and leading a service project.
Recently five young men from Hartselle received this status. Their journey has been long, yet rewarding. They were recognized by the Hartselle Board of Education last week.
Janson McBride created a pamphlet for kids who have lost a family member due to suicide. This project was a labor of love for this young man, who lost his father at the age of 9. For his service project, he wanted to provide something for kids by a kid who had firsthand knowledge of the trauma. He wanted something tangible and usable. His pamphlet can be found in every Hartselle City School and is used by the system’s counselors as a valuable resource.
Blaze Gasille is a nature lover. He realizes the impact of bees and the pollination of flowers to keep our community beautiful. In recent years, the bee population has decreased significantly in the area. His service project took on this challenge and he created a nature reserve for bees at the Waterworks Center for Environmental Education.
Matthew Haskins was thrilled that area dogs would have a dog park. He found the perfect service project when he discovered that there were no obstacle courses for his canine friends. He went on to design, develop, create and install obstacles in the park that would allow dogs ample exercise.
Harrison Pope recognized that while his church offered a nice play area for children, there was not a place for the older workers to sit and watch over the active tykes. For his service project, he built a bench for them on the playground area. In addition, their youth building didn't have an altar. He built not one, but two altars for the building.
Bradley Burgham is known as a fisherman at heart. He found that Sparkman Park Lake is the perfect place to fish, with one exception. Children and adults, alike, were eager to see just how big their fish really were. The inability to weigh-in resulted in fewer fish tales. His service project was to design and build two weigh stations at the lake so that everyone could weigh and measure their catch.
Airman First Class
Camille Stoner, a 2010 graduate of Decatur High, graduated from the U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas.
The Stoner family, Allen, Cookie and Ben, traveled to San Antonio with other relatives to participate in several days of events after Stoner and 648 recruits completed a grueling 8½ weeks of basic military training to become airmen. Airman First Class Stoner is now in tech school at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, where she is studying to be a refuel/bomber aircraft maintainer on the C135 aircraft.
Inspiring Youth
The inaugural Youth Awareness 5K Run/Walk took place on Nov. 16 at Delano Park. Janet Lightfoot-Viers of Women Inspiring Women and Girl Talk Today spearheaded the event designed to impact youth. Attendees included Sherika Balentine of the 3rd Street Boys and Girls Club, Kurtistyne White of Decatur Youth Services, Tiara Turner of Save Our Girls, Cortez Randolph, attorney Patrick Caver, Sherri Cohens of Day Springs Counseling Services and Tangy Elliott of Win Outreach Ministries.
Volunteers interested in mentoring young men and women can contact Lightfoot-Viers at blessedjv57@gmail.com. All mentors are trained and have to pass a background check.
Gala 35
Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation will present the 35th annual Gala on Dec. 13 at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion. The evening of dinner, dancing and a silent auction will benefit the hospital’s labor and delivery department. The co-chairs for Gala 35 are Ashley Ashwander, Jennie Marie McMasters and Ginny Pylant. They, along with the help of the Foundation Guild, have been preparing for several months for this annual event. Should you be interested in attending and have not received an invitation, please contact the Foundation office at 256-973-2187.
Sage advice
This week I had the opportunity to speak with a group regarding stress around the holidays. As I tried to prepare, I began to think of several important things that people might overlook amid all the stress and strain of spending quality family time together.
1. If you're single and the older folks continually ask when it'll be "your turn" with regard to matrimony, simply mention you were passing the cemetery recently and wondered when THAT would be "their turn."
2. Bless your heart covers a multitude of sins and is always an accepted comment.
3. When your own mother asks you what the most convenient time to celebrate as a family might be, it's a hoax. She will do the exact opposite. Answer accordingly.
4. If you plan to travel somewhere by air, don't drink on the plane. Do you really want to be that close to God with alcohol on your breath?
5. Always remember that family is the tie that binds…. And gags.
