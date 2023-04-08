As a child, for me, Easter Sunday was filled with preparation. The right dress was essential along with matching hat, lace gloves, patent leather shoes and hand bag, and crinoline petticoats.
Eggs were boiled and dyed and my long, blonde, baby fine hair was washed and rolled in pink foam rollers only for the curl to fall out five minutes after it was taken down on Sunday morning. Upon awakening, the Easter Bunny had filled my basket with goodies and I was elated at the chocolate that found its way to me by this special rabbit. My parents had to peel me away from the basket to get me ready to go to God’s house.
One particular Sunday I made an announcement. I had gone to God’s house every Sunday since birth and, at the ripe old age of 3, I was tired of it. I was always dressed and readied in my finest, but I had yet to see God. He was never there when I was.
That’s when my daddy sat me down and told me that if I was going to God’s house and I wasn’t seeing God, it was my own fault. He told me that if I was looking for God, that I would find him in the Sunday school class teachers, in the pastor as he brought the message God had given him, in the choir and the instrumentalists as they played and sang hymns of praise. To say that what he said to me made a big difference would be an understatement.
From that day forward, I began to look hard for God. I did see Him everywhere. The love that was shown by my teachers and others within the church only proved that God is love.
Today is Easter Sunday and while I hope you have finery to wear and friends to see and a message you need to hear from the pulpit. I hope that at least one Cadbury cream egg made it in your basket. But most of all, I hope you go to God’s house and find God. He is waiting for you right where you are.
Miss Turner Surles
Mattie Miller was named Miss Turner Surles during the Senior Beauty Pageant on March 30. Other contestants were Hattie Mae Turner, first runner-up, Barbara Tucker, second runner-up, and Mary Tidwell, Jean Porter, Deborah Armstrong, Pauline Dancy, Mattie Shandon, Georgia Rogers, Karen Sheffield and Shirley Tucker.
The Turner Surles Community Center is located at 702 Sycamore St. N.W., Decatur.
Miss Mary Bobo’s
Last week, a group from First Baptist Church in Decatur made its way to the historic Miss Mary Bobo’s restaurant in Lynchburg, Tennessee.
Back in 1908, Miss Mary Bobo purchased and operated a boarding house across the town square from the courthouse. It was a Southern institution until her passing in 1983 at the age of 102. After her death, Lynne Tolley and then Debbie Baxter became proprietresses of the restaurant.
The group from First Baptist feasted on salmon patties, chicken and pastry, hash brown casserole, black-eyed peas, candied apples, fried okra, corn salad, Brussel sprouts, corn bread, chess pie with homemade whipped topping and sweet tea.
Those on board for the experience included Jodi Adkins, Amanda Anderson, Faye Ashton, Jane Bell, Debbie Bishop, Woody Carpenter, Rebecca Carpenter, Judy and Larry Dunlap, Doug Farris, Jonathan Freeman, Joan Hardwick, Rhonda Johnson, Carol Jones, Jim and Gaynell King, John Knight, Mike and Martha McBride, Rick and Jo Nelson, Candy Solomon, Joyce Steenson, Belinda Studebaker, Tommy and Cathy Thigpen, Pat Thornton, Carolyn Thrasher, Anne Trolinger, Meg Witten, and Rhonda and Doyce Yates.
Serving specials
The Decatur Civitan Club enjoyed passing out pizza slices, chips, cookies and drinks to Special Olympic bowlers on March 27. Kellie Sims from Decatur Parks and Recreation announced each participant and awarded them ribbons. Her department also bought the food for the Civitans to serve.
Club members present included Ed Higdon, Merle Higdon, Stanley Reeves, Kim Danley, Kathy Jeffries, Bobby Simmons, Cathy Muir and Kathy Clark.
This is one of several Special Olympic events where these club members provide hands-on assistance. The Decatur Civitan Club is carrying on a long-standing tradition of working with persons who have intellectual and or physical disabilities. This club began the first Special Olympics track and field event in the city of Decatur years ago and is proud to be a part of these events each year. Kathy Clark is president of the organization. For more information on how you can become a part, contact her at kclark01@hiwaay.net.
Conventional educators
The state convention of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society for women educators, was held March 3-5 in Tuscaloosa. Attending the convention from Morgan County were Jeanne Ellen Stroh and Debbie Crowell of Gamma Beta Chapter and Maria Young, Mary Beth Henry, Libby Watson and Susan Crowden of Mu Chapter.
Twice As Nice
The Calhoun Chorale will present a spring concert titled “Twice As Nice” on April 16 at 4 p.m. at the ACA Performing Arts Recital Hall. General admission tickets are $15 and $10 for students and seniors.
The concert will feature selections from Brahms' German Requiem and other works by Bach, Hayden, Poston, Daley, Monteverdi, Hindemith, Freddie Mercury, Glenn Jones and Walter Hawkins.
Granville Oldham Jr. is the conductor with Newt Johnson as accompanist along with Christie Weber and Drew Clemons.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.