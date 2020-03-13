A Hartselle-based community theater group postponed performances of “Seussical Jr.” amid concerns of the new coronavirus.
Angela McMinemon, producer with the College Street Players, said the company is working on a contingency plan to reschedule the shows, which were originally set for March 19-21.
