I love spending time in my daddy’s garage. It makes me feel close to him. But then I always loved being out in his garage. When I was 3, I painted my clothes with his paint gun. Mother wasn’t happy and I wasn’t able to sit down for a week. But it was quite an adventure and, if given the opportunity, I’d probably do it again.
Life, for me, hasn’t been an adventure anyone would care to take lately. When I can’t take it anymore, I just walk out my mother’s back door and into his space. It gives me the strength. Sometimes that’s all I need, a little of his strength to get me through.
Meandering around the odd assortment of car parts, including a mounted Cadillac grill, looking at the signs on the wall, including the one that says “Beware of the Wife,” seeing the pictures of things he got enjoyment out of, like race cars and golf courses, and reading the sayings he’s written that someone once said so he could always remember, it reminds me that he had such a wonderful life. And he lived it to its fullest.
He took each day as it came and did the very best that he could. Maybe that’s something I need to do more of. I struggle with the bad days. Perhaps if I take each day as it comes, doing the best I can and stressing less about it measuring up to the standards of others, I might be better off. Life is always an adventure, good or bad. It’s how I react that makes the difference.
Bringing the past to life
This past Sunday, the Calhoun Community College Class Voice brought to life music ranging from the 17th century to the 1970s at the Alabama Center for the Arts recital hall. Led by instructor/conductor Granville Oldham and accompanied by Newt Johnson, it was a hit with an audience who sat amazed at the wealth of talent. From Mozart to Manilow, they rendered the attendees speechless with their skills. Performers included Drew Clemons, Jackson McDaniel, Natika Paschal, Joshua Hill, Madeline Marcial, Bennet Perez, Anthony Cruz, Reighly Griffin, Jamar Echols, Joi Smith, Joey Smith, Gabrielle Henry and Manual Cochran.
This event was the perfect ending to the week as it followed Strolling Through the Arts, which showcased Calhoun and Athens State arts students. The extravaganza featured Athens State University Senior Thesis Exhibition, Calhoun Chorale, Calhoun Show Band and musical theater. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres were served as guests strolled through the center listening to exquisite music and viewing fine art.
The Alabama Center for the Arts Foundation Board of Trustees includes Clint Shelton, chair; Trudy Grisham, vice chair; I.C. Craig, Jr., secretary; Peggy Allen Towns, assistant secretary; Jerry Evans, treasurer; Johnette Davis, Keith Ferguson, Jimmy Hodges, Noel King, state Sen. Arthur Orr, Kelly Thomas and Catherine Wehlburg.
Fore the kids
The Junior League of Morgan County has a long-standing reputation for being proactive child advocates in the community. On April 22, they held the Fore the Kids Golf Tournament at Point Mallard. The four-person scramble began early and boasted contests for split the pot, longest drive, closest to the pin and hole-in-one.
This was a daunting task as only one member was actually a golfer, but they took the idea and ran with it. It was a huge success with 18 teams ready to tee off for a great cause.
The JLMC Executive Board includes Magan Garner, president; Laura Speegle, president-elect; Leah Ferguson, community vice president; Amanda Hall, fund development; Anna Bevins, treasurer; Page Holifield, corresponding secretary; and Ann Roberts, recording secretary. Provisional member Jennifer Gervens said they have plans for a bigger and better event next spring.
The winning team was the Morgan Stanley team. Second place went to Sparks Energy and third place was Woodman Life Chapter 43.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Morgan County Child Advocacy Center and PACT and other child abuse prevention programs. The JLMC focus this year is on children’s charities and child abuse prevention programs. This year’s Provisional Project is providing hygiene kits for Clothe our Kids.
Onions for sale
Each spring the Decatur Civitan Club holds a very aromatic and unique fundraiser that I, for one, look forward to with mouth-watering expectations. The organization sells 10-pound bags of Vidalia onions for $12 a bag. They are wonderful to cook with and even better to bake or grill after coring out the center and filling with salt, pepper and butter. I have also been told that onions have a relaxing effect on folks, too. With that said, I know quite a few that need to take advantage of the sale! Contact Ed Higdon at 256-565-5207 to purchase a bag.
