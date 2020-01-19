You’re never too old to make a difference
Three years ago, Riverside Senior Living and Decatur Home Care came together in support of CASA of North Alabama. CASA offers advocacy and support to children who need someone in their corner.
The first year, these groups were able to provide Christmas stockings for 100 area children. In 2018, they were able to provide stockings for 144 children. With the growing issues affecting children within the north Alabama area, CASA finds that they are working with far more children than ever before and the needs are great.
The Riverside residents and employees, along with assistance from Lifelinks of Hartselle and Southern Care Hospice, were able to provide filled stockings last month for each and every one of the 194 children served by CASA, just in time for Christmas.
Class of '76
The Austin High School class of 1976 met at The Brick on Jan. 3. This active group meets regularly and, this close to Christmas, they were able to enjoy Candy Widner Brown, who was visiting from her home in Florida.
They played a class trivia game where they found out that one class member has 19 grandchildren. Those attending included Karen Coffee Atchison with her grandson, Aiden, Don Eaton, Cheryl Glaze, Ray Glaze, Cindy Bolton Ham, Evelyn Eubanks Hubbard, Elaine Kinion, Kevin Kinion, Pat Russell Kircher and her grandson, Cortez, Ben Lee, Debbie McCay, Donna Waters McCreless, Bryce McCreless, Donna Reed, Mack Reed, Nancy Robertson, Clara Stevens, Karen Hill Tanner and Jimmy Worley.
Suffrage
On Jan. 28, 1895, Susan B. Anthony and Carrie Chapman Catt spoke at the Echols Opera House in Decatur about equal suffrage “and kindred subjects.” The Decatur Library invites you to step back in time and meet Susan B. Anthony, portrayed by Courtney Blanchette, Mrs. Ellen Hidreth, portrayed by Terri Hildreth, and Mrs. Eva A. Sterrs, portrayed by Peggy Allen Towns. This is your opportunity to learn firsthand about the women of Decatur who advocated for women’s suffrage and invited the famous activists to speak. This free program will be held in the Community Room at Decatur Public Library on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. For more information on “The Fight for Woman’s Suffrage in Decatur," contact the library at 256-340-5780.
Art in motion
The Department of Theatre and Dance at Troy University presented their annual fall dance, “Art in Motion: Moving Pictures” at the end of October. The production featured 69 dancers and 11 choreographers. Among this troupe were several from this area. Local students included Mary Elizabeth Adams of Hartselle and Ella Pittman of Decatur.
Brides to be
Brides-to-be will be feted at Charlie's Vineyard at Frost Farms on Jan. 26 from 2 until 5 p.m. For more information, contact Cynthia Weaver at 256-318-6735.
