To this day, the moment I see fresh pencils and crayons being placed on store shelves, I get a dazed look on my face and begin filling my buggy, as if my sons were standing there with their school supply lists and I was preparing for yet another year of school. This week, I was shopping for my usual pack of Angel Soft and some paper towels when I turned down an aisle being stocked for the big event. And, like many of you, I began to wonder just what the start of school would look like for our area students.
For many, July marks the middle of summer and vacations are the name of the game, but this year things are a bit different. Questions are in abundance regarding getting back to school, and parents, students and faculty are attempting to prepare for the unknown.
Kelly Gates, a counselor at Priceville Junior High, can’t wait to see her students and her co-workers and looks forward to a new start to school. Marshall Wise teaches at Decatur Middle and is anxious, but can’t wait to see her students in person.
Jackie Hendrickson, a teacher at Decatur High, can’t wait to be in her classroom with her students and hopes she can go back to teaching “the old-fashioned way.” Amy Hill teaches at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy and is ready to meet and greet her students face-to-face.
Alicia Nails said her daughter, Addie, is ready to go back to school and she is ready for her to go back to classes, too. Carey Sutton’s son Matthew is ready to go back. She is grateful to Decatur City Schools for all they are doing to plan for this challenging season. Bobby Shuttleworth’s daughter is in college, but she still worries about children attending school. It’s hard to teach them what to do and what not to do to keep them safe.
Lila Ackley teaches at Oak Park Elementary and her emotions range from anxious to worried to hopeful. Mallory McWhorter teaches at Woodmeade Elementary and can’t wait to see her students and gain a bit of normalcy in these uncertain times.
David Styers is worried with the current infection rates that it will not be successful. Becky Terry has too many unanswered questions floating in her mind.
Kristy Black, who retired from West Morgan this spring, sees the need for routine as well as interaction among students. Bess Maddox has found that being retired during this time of uncertainty is a blessing.
Nancy Turbyfill, a teacher at the EXCEL Center, said many of her co-workers are using digital-based learning options. If a transition is necessary, they will be prepared, as will their students. She worries about reaching the academic needs of every child and keeping them healthy. She said it is a sticky situation and is glad she’s not the superintendent.
Vicki Jo Sharp, a mother of a band student, is curious whether football games and half-time shows will be part of the school year.
Rona Blevins, a counselor at Danville Neel Elementary, is curious to see Morgan County’s plan, but is trying very hard not to be anxious. She suggested that parents start working on their plan for school with their children and not wait until the last minute. For example, if school is closed, what will your kids do? School systems are preparing for every possible scenario and parents need to do the same.
Maura Trainor is not a proponent of virtual school. She believes that children need interaction with their teachers and their peers in order to grow socially, emotionally and academically.
Sherry Terry works in the Hartselle City Schools system and said as the number of cases rise, so does her anxiety. Ann Bentley offered prayers for a vaccine, more normal numbers and the safety of students and faculty.
Remember, these are difficult times for all of us and the time and effort that has gone into planning for the school year is not even fathomable. Do your research, stay informed, prepare your children on proper protocol and school rules and don’t forget to say your prayers for safety in learning. And, when you go to buy school supplies, remember that Ticonderoga makes the best pencils on Earth.
Young people giving back
We are fortunate in this area to have students who work diligently to serve the community. The Volunteer Center of Morgan County recently announced the students who received the President's Volunteer Service Award.
The Gold Award went to Trent Holmes of Priceville High, Tessa Holmes of Priceville Junior High, Collin Richey of West Morgan, Christian Bouchillon of Decatur Middle, Tamari Boulden, Abril Manuel Martinez, Jala Clarke, Lily King, Natia Johnson and Annalaura Swinea of Austin High, Grace Braddock and Addison Parker of Hartselle High, Vivi Blakely, Katherine Bouchillon, Howard Bouchillon, Gabrielle Saldivia, Anna Kate Talley, Alexandra Awtrey, Amelia Hicks, Nia Stevenson, Morgan Brannon, Courtlyn Collins, Abby Glover, Emily Gregory, Payton Harris, Natalie Hurst, Elizabeth Gray Jackson, Emily Grace Lyons, Annabelle May, Sally McLemore, Mary-Peyton Propst, Mary Bibb Pylant, Lucy Sedlak, Anna Claire Stacy, Leland Stone, Sophie Thorn, Cassandra Truitt, Wesley Walter, Lauren Cagle, Meredith Nichols, Mary Bradford Jackson, Isabelle Stanley, Lydia Matthews, Mallie Martin, Raileigh Stover, Sydni Diaz, Elizabeth Truitt and Emily Ann Vought of Decatur High, Kenzie Bowling, Connor Francis, Lucy Orr, Willis Orr, Jenna Owens, Wesley Owens, Emilia Suggs, Sasha Suggs and Alisa Washburn of Decatur Heritage, Camden Reid, Sydnee Fitzgerald, Addison Kyker, Adalyn Taylor, Savannah Fowler, Abbey Grace Tomlin, Liza Wallace and Cameron New of Falkville High, Braylin Boulden, Jayce Pirtle, Izzy Kate Priest and Camille Woodruff of Austin Junior High.
The Silver award went to Harper Jane Douglas and James Foote of Decatur Middle, Jayla Clarke of Austin High, Jamie Brown, Connie Chiles, Olivia Coggins, Olivia Counts, Mary Margaret Douglas, Mary Reese Murphee and Lucy Speegle of Decatur High, Mckenna Kurecki and Travis Kurecki of Decatur Heritage, Meggie Bramlett, Allie Smith, Laura Grantland and Hannah Summerford of Falkville High, Jordan Buchanon, Ellie Hope Durbin, Nicole Montgomery and Hannah Winkler of Austin Junior High.
The Bronze award went to Judd Bailey, Samantha Hardin and Lleykan Wilson of Austin Junior High, Sydney Sweet of Austin High, Faith Burgess of Priceville High, Chloe Wilson of Chestnut Grove, Alden Bouchillon of Leon Sheffield, John David Calame of Eastwood, Christopher Foote, Lauren Calame and Gracie McRee of Decatur Middle, Alaina Aldridge, Anna Harbin, Towns McClendon, Madison Murphy, Grace Papenburg, Ella Self, Sydney Stone, Emma Tapscott, Madelyn Tourney, Eliza White, Rebekah Yager and Sydney Williams of Decatur High, Kinley Terry of Decatur Heritage, Amberly Bennett, Avery Bramlett, Skylar Gandy, Ella Kyker, Grace Rowe, Ella Wallace and Carissa Williams of Falkville High and Tyler Holmes of Calhoun Community College
If you are interested in giving back to the community, call 256-355-8628 or log on to vcomc.org.
