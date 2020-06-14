Gold stars for teachers
One of the 16 finalists for Alabama Teacher of the Year is Athens High School’s Angela Pettus. Named Athens City Schools Secondary Teacher of the Year in November, Pettus went on to receive the District 8 Secondary Teacher of the Year honor. Pettus, a 24-year veteran teacher, spent the last 15 years with Athens City Schools. Pettus is married to Jonathan Pettus and has two children, Jackson and Alyssa.
A Decatur High School teacher was among 21 recipients of fellowships from the Alabama State Council on the Arts. The recipients were announced during a quarterly meeting on June 4 in Montgomery. Megan Jones, a vocal performance teacher at Decatur High, received an arts educator fellowship for $5,000. The council also awarded Athens jewelry designer Cindy Miller a crafts fellowship for $5,000. Miller plans to use her fellowship to buy equipment to help expand her teaching and create larger scale sculptural work.
Pilot Luncheon Club
The Pilot Luncheon Club of Morgan County installed new officers for the 2020-2021 year at its monthly meeting June 5. The Decatur Country Club hosted the event, where everyone practiced social distancing. Getting out and having a gourmet luncheon did wonders for everyone’s spirits and, as always, Carey Sutton and her staff served up a wonderful meal. Everyone was so excited to see one another after having missed their last two monthly meetings due to COVID-19 precautions.
The induction of new officers created an excitement for the upcoming year. Officers are president Barbara Milligan, president-elect BJ Gray, vice president Margaret Greer, secretary Alison Teague, treasurer Mary Ballard and directors Sandra Lowery, Marcia Bridgford, Gwen Dean and Suzie Wiley. For more information on how to join this community-minded group of ladies, log on to their Facebook page at Pilot Luncheon Club of Morgan County.
Memorial Day tributes
Groups in Lawrence County honored the country’s fallen military members during a ceremony on Memorial Day. Kermit Hill, a 92-year-old World War II veteran, served as guest speaker during the ceremony at Lawrence County’s American Legion Post 25. Other attendees included post commander Philip Terry, chaplain Roger Loosier, Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax, Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders and Probate Judge Greg Dutton.
Also, on Memorial Day, Moulton’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8362 placed about 800 American flags on military gravesites in Lawrence County. Nathaniel Wilson, a retired veteran, and Julie Wilson donated 250 of the flags. Assisting the VFW were the Town Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Hatton Volunteer Fire Department, Courtland Fire Department and Lawrence County Firefighters Association.
Holding court
Congratulations to former Austin High basketball standout Whitney Watkins. After playing two years at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi, Watkins will join Augusta University’s women’s basketball team.
