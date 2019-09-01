Coming home
Michelle Harrell, known to those in the Decatur area as Edie, graduated from Austin High School in 1981. Growing up in Decatur, some of her fondest memories revolved around the Princess Theatre. She remembers sitting in the plush velour double love seat and being totally enthralled with the big screen.
Harrell will return to the Princess on Sept. 14 with Cirque du Canines. She and former Ringling Brothers star Gail Mirabella have teamed up for this amazing show of talent featuring a plethora of canines performing tricks, one-of-a-kind stunts and audience interaction.
Harrell always had great affection for dogs and was well-versed in training and working with animals. Over the past 20 years, she has performed across the United States with her canine menagerie and is thrilled to be bringing her passion back to her hometown. Be sure to come out to welcome her home and enjoy this fun-filled family performance. Tickets can also be purchased at princesstheatre.org.
Hatton native joins Phi Theta Kappa
Hatton native Ragan Brackin Chastain joined Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) as a curriculum designer in the organization’s student engagement division. Chastain, who taught mathematics at Calhoun Community College for nine years, will design and develop interactive online learning environments focused on leadership development, honors programming and service learning.
Beauty Abounds
The Carnegie Visual Art Center’s newest exhibit, “Beauty Abounds, Seek it Daily,” featuring works by photographer Elmore DeMott opened Tuesday. The collection honors her mother's journey with Alzheimer’s and celebrates nature. The exhibit will be featured through Oct. 6. On Sept. 20 at noon, DeMott and Hudson Alpha scientist Nick Cochran will discuss Alzheimer’s and how to care for those who suffer from the disease at a lunch and learn event at the Carnegie. The event is free and open to the public. Bring a lunch. Drinks and desserts will be provided. For more information, visit carnegiearts.org.
Also, check out the Carnegie special events for September. Yoga class is offered every Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. with a $5 charge per class. On Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m., Robin Roberts will host an oil painting class. RSVP is a must at robinroberts4@gmail.com. On Sept. 12, join Ricky Higgins for his painting class from 6-9 p.m. Contact Higgins at higginsart@me.com.
Out and about
September is traditionally Library Card Sign-Up month. This year, the Decatur Public Library will take to the streets to sign people up as cardholders. Don’t be surprised if you see the library’s marketing and outreach department in the community in September signing people up for the best card to carry in your wallet. You can even keep tabs on their efforts by going to the DPL Facebook page to find out where they are. If you don’t have a card, they would love to issue you one of your own and will even show you how to access all of the online resources and digital goodies you are entitled to for free with a Decatur Public Library card.
Giving back in Athens and Limestone County
The opportunities for giving back to the community in the Athens/Limestone County area are limitless. This fall you can participate in events that will make a huge impact on the community. The United Way kicked off the Stuff the Bus Book Drive campaign last week. The project will continue through Sept. 30. Drop off new and gently used books at First United Methodist Church, Athens State Center for Lifelong Learning, First Presbyterian Church, Shanghai Baptist Church and First National Bank in Athens or at Joe’s Pharmacy in Harvest. The donated books will be distributed to students in Athens and Limestone County.
Athens Arts League is joining United Way's Week of Caring and hosting an art supplies drive at High Cotton Arts through Sept. 21. Needed supplies are tabletop easels, disposable cameras, water color papers, pencil sharpeners, construction paper, paint brushes, drawing paper, colored pencils, canvases, Crayola markers and crayons, Number 2 pencils and water color paints. The supplies will go to support art programs at Ardmore Boys and Girls Club, a Blue Springs Elementary kindergarten class, the sixth grade STEAM program at East Limestone and the Student Studio at High Cotton.
The Family Resource Center held their first meeting for the new Coordinated Community Response of Limestone County program on Aug. 29. The purpose of this program is to have a collaborative team dedicated to the prevention and awareness of sexual and domestic violence. Health care professionals, law enforcement, non-profits, community stakeholders and concerned citizens are all welcome to become a part of this effort. For more information, email stacy@csna.org or adde@csna.org.
