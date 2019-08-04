The class of '79
The Austin High School Class of 1979 held its 40th reunion at the Doubletree by Hilton in Decatur on July 27, and the ballroom was near capacity. Tim Tucker entertained with hits from the 1970s, and classmates Rob Patton, Frank Roberts and Linda Marmann Bryan also sang a few for old time’s sake. Darius Crayton offered a tribute followed by a touching moment of silence for those classmates who had passed away. Ray and Cheryl Glaze, Gayle Temple and Harold and Shelia Young assisted with registration.
Most classmates found the large print used on the name tags a help when trying to identify so many people they don’t see on a regular basis. Retired teacher Mary Lou Boyle also attended and enjoyed seeing students she hadn’t seen since graduation.
Attendees from the Class of ’79 included Jim Ackley, Robby Albano, Tony Annerton, Joyce Bevels, Sonja Breeding Herfurth, Mike Broadwell, Cathy Brown Miller, Paul Michael Bryant, LeeAnne Burney Petty, Susan Champion Witherspoon, John Conover, Mitzi Craig, Sherri Crayton Dalton, Billy Cunningham, Marvin Davis, Jeff Day, Donna Dillard Laughmiller, Jim Doherty, Becky Fagan DeMike, Angie Farish Burnham, Vickie Fletcher Garth, Angelia Foust, Daniel Frith, Danny Gibson, Scott Grant, Nicky Hackett, Barry Hardin, Lynn Hardin, Laron Hardy, Melanie Hill Geer, Mark Hooper, Sheri Howard Tippett, Amy Hudson Pitt, Carol Hurst Ahern, Rhonda Irvin Johnson, Rachel Jackson, Rodney Johnson, Larry Johnson, Rafer Jones, Tracey Keeney Babicz, Sharon Knight Brown, Wendy Lang, Mickey Lay, Lisa Little Raley, Cindy Lovelady Smith, Darlene Mallard, Linda Marmann Bryan, Felecia Matthews, Rhonda McGee Smith, Ricky Miller, Emily Millwood, Brian Mitchell, Jennifer Mosley Simpson, Denise Murray Montgomery, Steve Odom, Linette Parker Garton, Kathy Penn Blackburn, Marketha Pickett, Becky Powell Howard, Greg Richard, Frank Roberts, Susan Robinson Moses, Danny Rodgers, Andy Seibert, Todd Shelton, Sherre Shelton McKelvey, Joan Smith Lovett, Karen Smith Watts, Tim Sparks, Dean Sparks, Paul Stevens, Marty Stewart, James Stoler, Jeanne Ellen Stroh, Debbie Surles Hill, Irvin Taylor, Blair Temple, Gregg Terry, Ernest Torain, Dara Townsend Jackson, Stacy Jo Troullier, Mike Vickery, Angela Vinson, Shelia Whitlow Stewart, Daniel Widner, Tony Woodall, Roger Young, and Sherrill Young Latham.
How firm a foundation
Webster’s dictionary defined "foundation" as the act of founding; a basis upon which something stands or is supported.
In Moulton, the definition would definitely hold firm where the Jackson House is concerned. The Jackson House Foundation was founded in January 2012 by community members and neighbors in the area with one single mission: to restore and preserve this historic Queen Anne-style home built in 1900. They worked diligently to ensure that this landmark was founded and continue to work to ensure it is supported and will continue to stand as a tribute to their community for many years to come.
Last month, a fundraiser at Mellow Mushroom took place with a portion of dinner proceeds going to the Foundation. A magnificent piece of hand-carved woodwork by local artisan Philip Terry also was auctioned off. Glenda Lewis of Decatur received the original carving and the Jackson House Foundation raised more than $400.
The director of The Jackson House is Tammy Roberts and committee members include Loretta Gillespie, public relations, Lyndsey H. Wilson, media specialist, Anna Mullins and Christy Graham, board members.
Seventy-sixers
The “Seventy-sixers,” as they are called, hail from Austin High School’s Class of 76. They are known for working hard, playing harder and staying in the loop. They don’t just wait for the obligatory five- or 10-year time span to plan a reunion, but are such a close-knit group they get together at a local eatery every few months or so just to keep up with each other.
Recently, they met at Hard Dock and you could hear them before you could see them. They were laughing and talking and didn’t miss a beat. There was a genuine interest in what was happening in each of their lives and no one blanched at having to look at pictures of grandchildren. Members attending included Ben Lee, Jimmy Whorley, Mac Wilson, Cindy Bolton Hamm, Joell and Debbie McCay, Ralph Brooks, Keith Moore and his wife, Beverly, Pat Russell Kircher, Lisa Martin Hancock, Tim Smith, Karen Hill Tanner and Mack and Donna Reed. Ray and Cheryl Glaze always attend as “honorary members” of the group. It would seem they have found their niche and fit right in with the best of them.
