Vacation Bible School Is Here … tra-la, tra-la, tra-la
As a child, one of my fondest memories was that of Vacation Bible School. My mother always taught the second grade class. We arrived early and left exhausted by noon after we had ring cookies and Kool-Aid. The highlight was generally a picnic at the park, which was great fun until the year I stepped on a nest of bees with my bare feet.
Nowadays, they have arts and crafts and sing new and different songs and learn about the Bible. But the children go home excited while the adults still go home to take a much-needed nap.
At Fairview: The Grace Place in Falkville, Next Generation Pastor Meredith Sperle perused the available VBS materials, but God kept tugging at her heart to do more. And that’s exactly what she did. Enlisting Pastor Greg Hill and the congregation, she set out on a mission to provide an experience the children would not soon forget.
They began the transformation of the church after the Sunday service. Within hours they had transformed the entire church into a campsite, complete with bears, wild turkeys, streams, kayaks, tents, fish, campsites, mountainous terrain and so much more. Everyone pitched in and helped with campsite dinners each night, Bible lessons, skits, songs, arts and crafts, wilderness survival skills, which included making Jell-O by campfire, and a scavenger hunt for treasure because the Bible is full of treasures and all one must do is open it up and read. Uniformed “park rangers” were excited to be part of the experience that looked like a Bass Pro Shop on steroids. While the event was slated for children, the adults had as much fun as the kids with about 150 children and volunteers participating.
They also learned about blessing and giving to others as children brought their offerings each night to raise money for Clothe Our Kids. Clothe Our Kids is a branch of First Priority, which provides clothes to children in need. A $30 donation will outfit one child with seven tops, four bottoms, a pack of socks, a pack of underwear, a pair of tennis shoes, a hygiene kit, and a coat or jacket. While the children raised enough money to sponsor a campsite full of kids, you can sponsor a child, too. Contact the Clothe Our Kids office at 256-432-7900 or send an email to FPdecatur.org to make your donation to help clothe our kids for school.
Summer Feed Success
CNP workers have a challenging job. Summers are no different as they strive to feed and nourish the students in their care. Child hunger is at an all-time high and food insecurity is one of the biggest problems that children have as a stumbling block to learning. But CNP workers feed more than their stomachs. They fill their hearts, as well. This summer, Harriette Williams with Decatur City Schools not only assisted in providing meals for students, but she drew over 160 drawings for the students at Banks-Caddell Elementary School in their summer feed program.
Harriette loves to draw and made sure that each student received an original drawing of their choice which included dragons, turtles, seas snails, mermaids, jellyfish and the list goes on. Each meal was served with love and each drawing was made to show that they are special. That goes a long way for kids as well as adults. And that makes Harriette pretty special in my book, too.
Tomato … tomahto
Philda Reed is a Master Gardener and an exquisite cook. She heard about the tomato pie contest at the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market quite some time ago, but didn’t give it much thought. Friends began telling her that she should sign up. She reluctantly agreed and had a few friends over last Tuesday night for her rendition of tomato pie.
Everyone agreed that it was superb. But she wasn’t pleased and halfway decided not to even try. Friday came and she meandered to the farmers market and picked up a basket of tomatoes, just in case. Saturday morning, she got up and, as she piddled in her kitchen, she decided to toy with some ideas. She created a tomato pie totally different than the one she had in mind earlier in the week. None of the ingredients were the same, except the tomatoes.
She entered the new dish in the contest. She said no one was more surprised than she was when they announced she had won. Second place went to Charity Mattern and third place to Keeley Turner. While I am not a fan of tomatoes, I am a huge fan of Philda’s and have been blessed to have dined at her table more than once. It didn’t surprise me at all. Congratulations to all the winners.
Governor’s challenge
Reagan Atkins is a 2023 graduate of Austin High School. She showcased her talent and passion for computer science this spring as she participated in two prestigious competitions. Reagan won third place in the 2022 Governor's App Challenge for her app, "Elementary Elements," which she presented at the 2023 Alabama Computer Science Summit. Being dyslexic, she designed her app to spark curiosity in chemistry and STEM among elementary school students by visually demonstrating the formation of compounds through the combination of elements. Additionally, Reagan impressed judges in the National Congressional App Challenge for the Fifth Congressional District of Alabama, securing another third-place win.
Reagan will attend Auburn University and major in industrial engineering with a minor in computer science. She will begin her first year as a sophomore and will try out for the Auburn University Marching Band. She is the daughter of Leigh Ellen and Brad Atkins of Decatur. We offer our congratulations to Reagan for her outstanding accomplishments and look forward to sharing her continued success.
100th Home
The Greater Morgan County Builders Association and Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County are working together to build Habitat’s 100th home in the county. Dozens of local companies and dedicated volunteers have assisted in the build. GMCBA has encouraged members to donate everything from time to lumber to windows, flooring, landscaping and so much more. In addition, the association also donated $5,500 toward the build.
“Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County is driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live,” Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County Executive Director Landis Griffin said.
Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and purchase the homes with an affordable, zero-interest mortgage. For more information on Habitat for Humanity, contact 256-340-9609.
Oka Kapassa
The Athens Public Library will host a special Native American event on July 26 from 2- 3 p.m. The Return to Coldwater Native American Festival will feature Tony Garter (Cheyenne River Sioux) and Juanita Gardinski (Choctaw). For more information, contact the library at 256-232-1233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.