Calhoun Graduate Takes the Helm
Rex Cheatham of Decatur recently received the gavel as the new president of the Calhoun Community College Foundation from outgoing president Steve Raby. Cheatham began his education journey at Calhoun Community College where he served as president of the student government association. His late wife, Elizabeth Cheatham, was an exchange student from Lima, Peru, and went on to become a professor at the college for 25 years in computer information systems.
Kim Lewis was elected as first vice president and president-elect of the foundation. She is the founder and owner of PROJECTXYZ, Inc.
Members of the Calhoun Foundation Board are Lisa Abbott, Terry Abel, Amit Arora, Tom Butler, Joe Campbell, Floyd Cook, Kin Copeland, Tracy Doughty, Fred Fohrell, Gail Green, Barney Heyward, Jeff Irons, Steve Livingston, Stan McDonald, Arthur Orr, Jeanne Payne, John Plunk, Evans Quinlivan, Steve Raby, David Raby, Clint Shelton, Jimmy Ray Smith, Loretta Spencer, Wally Terry, Glynn Tubb, Mike Underwood, Shelli Waggoner, Anita Walden, Russ Wilson, foundation director Johnette Davis and Calhoun Community College interim president Joe Burke.
River City Women’s Club Awards Scholarships
The Alabama River City Women’s Club ended the 2019-2020 club year by presenting scholarships to two high school graduates.
Angel Morrow, a graduate of Austin High, received a $1,000 scholarship. She is the daughter of Martia Morrow. Angel will be attending Alabama A&M University and plans to major in civil engineering. She hopes to maximize her potential so that she may positively affect change. Her mother has always encouraged her to set goals to better herself. Angel said, “I view this scholarship as an investment in my purpose and future.”
Austin High graduate Aleah Wesley will use her $1,000 scholarship to attend Gadsden State Community College. She is the daughter of Melvin Wesley and Ramona Cosby. She plans to get her degree in nursing and be a travel nurse. Her ultimate goal is to become an emergency nurse practitioner. Aleah said, “This scholarship will not only assist me in school, but it will put me on the path to assist others in life.”
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ Alabama State Convention was canceled. Awards were announced by email and on Facebook. Two members of the River City club received state awards. Sherry Stutts received the Louise M. Wilson Outstanding Clubwoman award and the Dorothy Grames Outstanding Board Member Award. Gloria Stevens was honored with the Sue E. Hester Outstanding District Director award.
Individuals interested in joining the River City Women’s Club can call president Kathy Archer at 256-412-8520.
Know Before You Go
The Greater Decatur Panhellenic Association held a virtual question and answer session on June 20 for those interested in joining a sorority this fall. It pays to know before you go and Cathy Wahl and Rachel Poovey were thrilled to meet with young ladies to discuss rush, time commitments, grades, expectations and costs. If you missed the informative session, go to their Facebook page, Greater Decatur Panhellenic, or contact Wahl at 256-350-6983.
Back By Popular Demand
Growing up I remember attending the Saturday matinee at the Princess Theatre. I still feel the tightening of my chest and remember the tears that fell from my eyes when Bambi’s mother died in the forest. It was traumatic. I also remember working night and day selling enough Girl Scout cookies to win tickets to a double feature. The theater was a bright spot in my childhood.
This July, you, too, can experience the magic of the silver screen at the Princess. A monthlong movie series will feature everything from “Dracula” filmed in 1930 to “Animal House” to “Downton Abbey.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, you are asked to use social distancing, wear masks and utilize the hand sanitizer dispensers in the lobby area. The Princess staff will be following CDC guidelines, as well. Log on to princesstheatre.org and get your tickets early.
