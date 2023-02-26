This week we celebrated Presidents Day. While the first vote I cast for a president went to Ronald Reagan, he is not my favorite. I am also not inclined to say that the last several have been to my liking either. As a matter of fact, I wasn’t even alive during the same time period as my favorite leader of the free world.
As a college junior I had tapped out the history classes and was left with only a graduate class to fill the void of the one remaining slot to receive an additional minor in history. On day one, we were given a book list and a president and told to read, write and create a presentation. I didn’t immediately run to purchase the gargantuan book that had been assigned to me, but when I did, I wondered how I was ever going to carry something so large up the hill to my dorm room. And when was I ever going to have time to read this?
One look and I knew it would take me far longer than one semester to read the book titled “Plain Speaking — The Oral Biography of Harry Truman.” I had seen concrete blocks that were far less thick. Finally, I decided to hunker down and open the book and give it a glance. I was totally amazed and enjoyed it immensely. As thick as it was, it was a rather quick read for me as I couldn’t wait to see what he would say next. To this day, it remains one of my favorite reads.
In hopes of promoting the long-lost art of common sense, I present to you my quotes from my favorite president, Harry S. Truman:
• “Believe and you’re halfway there.”
• “A pessimist is one who makes difficulties of his opportunities, and an optimist is one who makes opportunities out of his difficulties.”
• “It is ignorance that causes most mistakes.”
• “The reward of suffering is experience.”
• “Tact is the ability to step on a man’s toes without messing up the shine on his shoes.”
• “Not all readers are leaders, but all leaders are readers.”
• “If you can’t convince them, confuse them.”
• “I never did give them hell. I just told the truth, and they thought it was hell.”
• “It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.”
• “The buck stops here.”
• And my personal favorite, “Never kick a fresh turd on a hot day.”
Carnegie Carnival
This past weekend was spectacular in downtown Decatur with something for everyone. Over $250,000 was raised for the Carnegie Visual Art Center, CASA of North Alabama, and Paws 52 Rescue.
Prince and princess candidates brought in $98,000. Candidates included Alison Hill, Natalie Adams, Marlee Jones, Kinley Terry, Jake Langlois, Draylin Pickett, Willis Orr and Bo Belcher. Fleur de lis Philanthropy Award winner was Katelyn Falciani and the new Prince and Princess are Crawford Lang of Hartselle High School and Mary Bibb Pylant of Decatur High School. Winners of the Children’s Parade were CASA, first; Leon Sheffield STEM on the bus, second; Joe Cain’s Merry Kiddos, third.
Over 90 dogs took to the streets for the dog parade. Taking the Sir Bow Wow title was Lenny McNeill and Lady -Barks-A-Lot is Harley Bankston. Together the pups raised over $23,000.
The evening parade was quite the event with best music going to Crewe of Chaos, best theme to Bacchus by the River, crowd pleaser went to Crewe O’Ye Crooked Goat and the top crewe award going to the Rowdy Neighbors.
I had the distinct honor of sitting behind the king and queen candidates for the awards and wouldn’t have traded the view for anything. As they announced the new queen, Melissa Parker was in total shock and could hardly move to the stage to take the throne. To see the look of gratitude on her face was absolutely priceless. She and her crewe, Bacchus by the River, worked tirelessly and she has been quick to say she couldn’t have done it without their support.
Joe Cain’s Merry Widows and Mistresses presented Juan Penuelas as a candidate for king and were thrilled when he won the honor. The crewe can now boast their royal count with an unprecedented four queens and a king. Having raised over $29,000, Juan and his loyal crewe were both tired and ecstatic.
In a recent Decatur Daily survey, over 60% of respondents noted that they did not plan on attending any special events during Carnival season. For so many that complain that there’s nothing to do, shame on you. Get out and enjoy all the season has to offer and support these worthy causes in the process. Make your plans now to celebrate the next Carnegie Carnival on Feb. 10, 2024. Candidate events will begin in January and offer a full six weeks of places to go, people to meet and things to do.
Kiwanis honor Coach Adcock
The Kiwanis Club of Decatur honored retiring Decatur High football coach Jere Adcock last Thursday with tributes from former players as well as from longtime friend and Kiwanian John Godwin.
Former quarterback Ben Neill and former receiver Ben Adams told how Adcock taught them lifelong lessons and attention to detail. The sharp-eyed coach noticed the color of socks players were wearing even when Adams didn't realize it. Adcock was head coach at Decatur High for 27 years and will be missed.
Early introduction to robotics
All three Hartselle City elementary schools went to the VEX Robotics State Competition in Auburn last weekend, and each school had a team qualify for the world competition in Dallas. The schools are Crestline Elementary, Burleson Elementary and Barkley Bridge Elementary. This is a big accomplishment for these schools.
Beta Sigma Phi
The sisters of Alpha Alpha crewe of Beta Sigma Phi recently returned from a wonderful holiday cruise onboard the MCS Meraviglia. Dawn Terry, Nancy Bullard, Carolyn Conway, Pam Thrasher and Kay Chandler enjoyed seven nights and six days of fun and fellowship departing out of Port Canaveral, then on to Nassau, Ocean Cay, Belize City, Cozumel and then back to Port Canaveral. They enjoyed beaches, tours, ziplining and the best of the best in each port. They also enjoyed the fabulous shows on board the ship, the pools, hot tubs and especially all the food. The group formed friendships with people from all over the world and the Alpha Alpha girls decided that this just might be their social of the year.
Pilot Club of Decatur
The Pilot Club of Decatur celebrated Valentine’s Day by preparing and delivering 24 Pick Me Up gifts for paraprofessionals at Oak Park Elementary School. This was made possible through a Pick Me Up Grant from Pilot International. President–elect Deroma Montgomery planned this project which consisted of tea trays with a beautiful tea cup, teas, snacks, candy and a rose on each plate. The trays were prepared by the members and presented to the paraprofessionals on Feb. 13. The project was coordinated with the help of Melody Milligan, department head resource teacher at Oak Park.
