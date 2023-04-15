I have found that age is simply mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter. For me, I mind so it matters.
I will be the first to admit that my age is a bone of contention. Somehow, I have found my 20-year-old self locked into a near retirement-aged body. I find that I run into people I know from way back when and am amazed at how they have aged.
I recently Googled the term “aging.” The official definition is, “the process of becoming old.” Imagine that! According to the World Health Organization, people can expect to live into their 60s and beyond. Considering I am already there, that’s definitely a plus. By 2050, people over 60 will rise from 900 million to 2 billion in the world’s population. The WHO went on to say there is little evidence that older people today are in better health than in previous years.
Everything that I read was not seen as a positive to physical maturity. As a matter of fact, the only positive was that the most common health conditions in aging adults are noncommunicable diseases. But, on further investigation, that only means that we oldies but goldies are ridden with heart disease, chronic lung disease, stroke, sensory impairments, back and neck pain, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, depressive disorders, falls, diabetes, dementia and osteoarthritis. I don’t know about you, but I already have a few of those things going on already.
Bottom line. It’s not the number of years in your life, it’s the amount of life in your years. What did you do in your life? Make it count. Make something happen. Every day is a gift.
We’re Civitan
The song goes, “We’re Civitan. We do the best we can for folks in our community.” To this growing club, those aren't just words on paper, but something they live every day. Earlier this month, 11 members of the club worked to cook, serve and delight about 250 group home and special needs adults and their caregivers at Rhodes Ferry Park. Ed Higdon, Jerry Welch and Stanley Reeves grilled hot dogs and hamburgers for the guests. Merle Higdon, Elizabeth and Robert McDowell, Kim Danley, Cathy Muir, Bobby Simmons, Mark Griffin and Kathy Clark, club president, served, cleaned and spent time with the attendees.
During the event, the annual Servant’s Heart Award was given to Kellie Sims, who is in charge of the therapeutic division of Decatur Parks and Recreation. Elizabeth McDowell wrote a commendation and read it as the plaque was presented to Kellie. Each year Kellie purchases the food for the Civitans to prepare at the picnic/cookout event. This year she even brought Easter eggs, which were quickly picked up after the meal.
The next meeting for the group will be on April 19 at noon at Canton House with guest speaker Kelli Powers, CEO of Decatur Morgan Hospital. For more information, contact Kathy Clark at kclark@hiwaay.net.
Feasibility
The City of Decatur will hold a public involvement meeting regarding the Tennessee River Bridge Feasibility Study on May 2 at the Turner-Surles Community Resource Center on Sycamore Street Northwest from 4 to 7 p.m. The city welcomes comments and questions regarding the north side of the bridge with regard to infrastructure and improvements. The project management team will be available for questions at that time.
Cirque Du Relay
The American Cancer Society will hold the annual Relay for Life on May 5 from 6-10 p.m. in downtown Decatur. You’ll enjoy food trucks, live entertainment, games and more. Come dressed in your best circus attire and join in the fun. The event supports the American Cancer Society. Relay for Life of Morgan County recently received the 2022 National Award as No. 2 in the Top Ten National Events.
Paint Your Pet
Lydia Sivley will host a Paint Your Pet Class for kids age 6 and up on April 30 from 1-3 p.m. at the Carnegie Visual Art Center on Church Street Northeast. Lydia’s classes are always a sellout, so early registration is a must. Cost for the class is $45. The fee covers the costs of supplies. Just send a picture of your favorite pet to lydiasivleydraws@gmail.com and it will be put on canvas for your child to paint with the class. Deadline for portrait entries will be April 25.
Full speed ahead
Under the direction of Jessica Payne, the Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak is active and involved in the community. Last week they welcomed keynote speaker Danielle Gibson, CEO of Decatur Morgan Tourism, and followed it up with a membership meeting and an evening at Central United Methodist Church packing food bags for the school backpack program.
They have recently partnered with Chestnut Grove Elementary School and provided an Easter egg hunt for their teachers for Teacher Appreciation week.
The 2023 Charity Golf Tournament will be held on May 15 at Burningtree Country Club. Cost per team is $500 and mulligans will be available for purchase during registration. For more information, contact Ed Carr 575-551-4153 or Cindy Anderson 256-565-3239.
Blooming fun
Don’t forget that the Morgan County Master Gardener Plant Sale continues today at the Pavilion at Point Mallard from 1-4 p.m. Check it out and bloom where you are planted.
