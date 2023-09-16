Daddy was the easy one. As I grew up, not much changed with mother not allowing me much room to breathe let alone do much else.
In my junior year of high school, a young musician by the name of Jimmy Buffett was showing signs of success. I was enthralled. I knew every word to every song and sang them off key with great regularity. That year he came to UNA for a midweek concert. I managed to get a ticket and knew that if Daddy were home, he would make sure I got to go, but he was traveling that week. I worked up the intestinal fortitude to ask mother if I could go.
To my amazement, she said yes, but there were ground rules. Upon my arrival, I was to find a pay phone and let her know I arrived safely. Once the concert was over, I was to go back to the pay phone and let her know that I was on my way home. I feel sure she had a timer on me to calculate distance and arrival. Her last mandate was that, regardless of the time, I would get up and attend school the next morning bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. That was a doable compromise.
The afternoon of the concert, I donned a Hawaiian shirt, cutoff jeans and flip flops and headed to Florence with friends. It was a sellout as Buffett was gaining momentum with his new song “Margaritaville” and a recent stint on “Saturday Night Live.” I was over the moon. It was my first ever concert and by far my favorite (Frank Sinatra was a very close second).
I followed all the rules and got home at what is usually referred to as an “ungodly hour.” Because Daddy was gone, she let me sleep in the bed with her and listened to me as I gushed with excitement all night long. When I woke up the next morning, she brought me a doughnut and I glanced at the bedside clock. It was afternoon and mother had allowed me to “skip school.” Talk about your “changes in latitudes/changes in attitudes.” Nothing remained quite the same after that evening. And that’s not a bad thing. Buffett passed away on Sept. 1.
Jack Gressman’s favorite Buffett song was “Come Monday.” It reminds him of riding around with his grandfather with him singing it out loud. Forty years later, Jack said it still calms him when he hears it.
Angie Garrett Little loves to hear “Margaritaville.” It takes her back to the summers in high school and going to Florida when school was out. Ken Shelton remembers the first time he ever heard it. He was en route to the beach with his parents. Gary Foster loves “Cheeseburger in Paradise” — both the burger and the song.
Paula Simpson’s favorite is “Come Monday.” She always thought the chorus said “come what may, it’ll be alright.” These words have sustained her through the years. Linda Marmann Bryan remembers that her father had the 45 record and she loved it then and now.
Nick Belovsky has fond memories of “A Pirate Looks at Forty.” He remembers riding around with his girls and signing it together. James Barnes is a “Brown-Eyed Girl” fan. Cheryl Albright Sandlin loves “Stars Fell on Alabama” because it mentions Decatur. Ken Smith is a “Changes in Latitude” guy.
Brenda Parris brought it to my attention that Jimmy’s dad had Alzheimer’s and he wrote the song “False Echoes” for him. Brenda’s mother also had the disease and the song became her favorite.
Belinda Kay loves his music and finds it hard to narrow it down to just one song. “It’s My Job” has always meant a lot to her because of the message. The lyrics go “It's my job to be cleaning up this mess and that’s enough reason to go for me. It’s my job to be better than the rest and that makes the day for me.”
As for me, I love them all. He will be missed, but will always be music for my soul.
Catch the coach
Coach Earl Morris will soon be turning 90 years young. Friends and family members are almost as excited as he is about his big milestone. And everyone knows that big milestones must be celebrated with big parties. On Sept. 28, a 90th birthday reception will be held at Burningtree Country Club for Morris. Please share this with those who were influenced by Coach, played for him, wanted to play for him, knew him, watched him, and to those who were in awe of him. The more the merrier.
Bunco babes in action
Sometimes I am just like Cinderella coming late to the ball. Last week was just one of those occasions. I received an invitation from Myra Garrett and Wynnette Orr to attend a Bunco Dinner for WSA. First, I don’t play games I know I can’t win and, secondly, I had no clue who or what WSA was.
The Bunco Dinner was held at the new Priceville Event Center. I knew more than half the people there, but what was WSA? The Women’s Scholarship Association was founded in 2016 with eight members. Since then, they have doubled in size. The association is a group of women who sponsor scholarships for female high school seniors each year in Decatur, Hartselle and Morgan County. Last year they presented two $1,000 scholarships. Led by president Robin Stacy, vice president Christina Stacy, secretary Ann LaChance, co-secretary Sherri Mann and treasurer Selina Turner, they meet the second Thursday at 6 p.m. at Eatin’ in the Attic in Hartselle. If you are interested in joining their group, please feel free to attend.
With about 125 tickets sold, the Bunco Dinner was a monumental success. Included in the evening festivities were a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.
Civitan
On Sept. 6, Dee Hutsler, president of Civitan International, was set to attend the Decatur Civitan Club. His wife fell and he was unable to attend. That put incoming president Ed Higdon on the spot, but those that know Ed know that he is never at a loss for words. After giving his keynote address, he also installed new board members which included Cathy Clark, immediate past president, Elizabeth McDowell, president elect, Catherine Muir, second vice president, Meryl Higdon, secretary, Kimberly Danley, treasurer, and Kathy Jeffries and Beth Rigoni as board members.
The club also installed new members Butch Matthews, Joseph Montgomery from the Albany Group, Greg Ward from Hollaway’s Foodland, Claudia Compton from United Community Bank, Joe Jones with Alabama Joe’s Flea Market, Geoff Halbrooks from Peck Funeral Home, Joshua Goe with Peck-Glasgow Insurance and Mark Moody with MarMac.
Call for Quilts
Decatur Public Library will hold their 42nd Annual Quilt Show in October. Submissions will be accepted by reservation through Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. Contact Rhonda or Stephanie at 256-340-5780 or visit mydpl.org/quilts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.