Growing up I learned at an early age that “if mama ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy.” While that still holds true, I found out this weekend that it also transfers from one generation to the next. There are just certain things that you don’t mess with and certain attitudes that you don’t take on with a mama, especially if it affects her mama.
As my mother’s caretaker, I try to do all the right things, but I know I fail miserably. Living less than a mile away, once she is in bed at night and I have cleaned up, I go home to my own bed only to come back the next morning bright and early so that I can begin again.
This past weekend I went to my vehicle and was past exhaustion and began to back up for my trek home. There, parked all the way across her drive, was a car. I couldn’t get out. Having made sure mother was asleep and having no key to her house made the situation worse. What’s a gal to do?
I went to the house with the most noise on the block to get someone to come and move the car. I rang the bell repeatedly, yet no one would open the door. Teenagers would run by the door, but none would stop and open the door to see why I was standing on their porch getting madder by the minute.
Eventually a bevy of kids came outside and a neighbor and I told them the car was parked illegally and needed to be moved. They went back inside to get the driver. He strolled casually out the door toward us. I asked if that was his car and he wouldn’t answer me, but put a hood over his head as if it made him invisible. My anger went off the chart. I asked him again to which he responded he wasn’t going to deal with it. Rude and arrogant were his only strong suits, but he finally did move the car, but now, I was beyond mad. What if my mother had needed to go to the hospital or something had happened? By this time, I had over an hour invested in attempting to exit her driveway. Had there been an emergency with her, in this length of time she could have died.
Other kids who heard what he had to say to me gathered around and apologized for him. But it is not their job to apologize for his lack of respect. If they felt they had to do this, they didn’t need to be hanging out with him. I alerted them that I had contacted the police and they would take care of the issue at hand. Immediately kids scrambled and the block emptied in record time.
The police informed me that it was a banner night and they would do what they could when they could. One would think that a kid in a muscle car with his name as his personalized tag would be relatively easy to spot, but still in my mama mode, I was able in less than an hour to find out everything there was to know, which included a list of complaints by his own neighbors. What happened to respect? No one is above the law and a little less attitude goes a long way.
There are just some things you don’t mess with. Kristy Black is adamant that you don’t mess with her coffee or with her before she’s had her coffee. Leah Brown is much like me and will not tolerate anyone messing with her family. Donna Pitt Pace agrees as do Rhonda Hopper, Anita Towe, Ella Dunn, Penni Corum and Juanita Healy. Linda Shirley said it was most dangerous to have messed with her mother or father. Karen Smith Watts said don’t mess with her sons and Kim Skinner said don’t mess with her mother. Don’t mess with Candy Solomon’s mom or with Peggy Mobley’s grandchildren. Susan Carroll Williams said no one messes with her kids.
Kelly Gates cannot stand for anyone to mess with her blankets and Mike Gleason refuses to allow anyone to toy with his cornbread. Janice Putnam and Sherri Barrett say that it is dangerous to mess with someone’s heart. And Kristi Bogle doesn’t allow anyone to mess with her cats. Tracy Moore is protective of her fur babies and watches over her dogs like a mother hen as does Sharon Abbott of her precious pooch. Cindee Fuller and Donnie Key agree that you don’t mess with animals and Sheri Monfee doesn’t allow anyone to mess with her chickens.
Baby makes three
Carlton Brown Couch is a second grade teacher at Benjamin Davis Elementary School. Her students are her babies, up until now, at least. In September, she and her husband, Braden, will welcome baby girl McKinley. This past weekend Carlton was given an exceptional baby shower at Pointe Mallard Clubhouse by her sister, Jordan Latapie, Mary Hillis, Mary Kate Hillis, Claire Koenig, Emily Norris and Madeline Bailey. The event was well attended and decorated in pink with lots of balloons and pastels. It was a time of excitement and enjoyment for everyone. Carlton can’t wait until she and Braden can share their life with their baby girl.
Celebrating Sixty
Larry and Linda McDearmond met at the home of Larry’s aunt back in the summer of 1962. They hit it off and went to the fair as their first official date in September. They married the following July when Linda was 16 and Larry was 21. They knew they were meant for each other and 60 years later they are still celebrating life, love and each other.
Last Sunday they were given a surprise celebration at the Eva Community Center by their children, Roger and wife Donna McDearmond, Alan and wife Heather McDearmond and Melinda McDearmond Fulford and husband Brian. They were thrilled that they finally got one over on the happy couple who had no idea about the surprise. The event was well attended and everyone was anxious to spend time with them learning their trade secrets to a long and happy life of wedded bliss.
Ambassadors
The Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce recently announced their 2023–2024 Chamber Ambassadors: Delois Bailey from Limestone Manor, Paula Bates with Hospice of North Alabama, Stephanie Brodka with Limestone Lodge, Caroline Canestrari and Kristen Littrell with Athens Limestone Hospital Foundation, Tonya Carter with First National Bank, Laken Dickson with Pryor Field Airport, Kim Dunnavant and Emerald Simmons with Athen State University, Shannon Elliott with Engle and Volkers, Carina Farr with Ridgeline Construction, Mitzo McCormack with Progressive Realty, Meghan McLaughlin with Capstone Realty, Lacy Beth McMunn with Hospice of Limestone County, Kyle McQueeny with Alabama Credit Union, Kristen Morrell with Asahi Kasei Plastics of North Alabama, Lottie Partridge of ReMax Legacy, Marybeth Pate with HLC Realty, Zach Powell with Bryant Bank, Sabrina Rouse and Joy Patterson with Bank Independent, Hannah Scrivner at Synovus, Glenn Stokes with JT Ray, April Southers with Dream Key Realty, Josh Winn at LoanDepot, Melinda Jones with Athens Public Library, and Blake Williams with LCEDA. Brooke Burns is ambassador chair and Kelly Davis is ambassador co-chair. Nancey Groce is secretary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.