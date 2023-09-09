I have never in my 62 years been able to get anything over on my mother. She has known every evil thought, harsh word, unkind action, shameful sin, little white lie and misstep in action I have ever thought about committing, including the good things. She is all-seeing and all-knowing.

Freelance columnist Wendy Lang writes Chatterbox.

