I have never in my 62 years been able to get anything over on my mother. She has known every evil thought, harsh word, unkind action, shameful sin, little white lie and misstep in action I have ever thought about committing, including the good things. She is all-seeing and all-knowing.
This year I made it my priority to make sure she had an exceptional 88th birthday. I decided to give her a surprise party. While one might think that would be a relatively easy idea, keep in mind that she doesn’t leave home and the outside of her home holds a security camera to monitor activity. It comes across on her iPad and she can see everything that happens and everyone that walks by. Then there was the “son” factor. My sons would give it away in a heartbeat, or so I thought. Fortunately, they proved me wrong.
I got up early and tried to pick up her house and the back porch, which was totally out of my character. I put water on ice in a cooler and unloaded fans so those attending could congregate until I had a plan in place for opening the door. Linda and Anna Kate Shirley arrived early and I told mother that I had invited them to stay and have dinner with us. She was thrilled. We told her that we wanted to set the dining room for dinner because it was a special occasion and I didn’t want her to come look until we were done. She agreed. Linda and I set to work putting out a massive amount of food and some fabulous cupcakes while Anna Kate had “mom duty” and sat watch over her. Mother took a nap and we quickly moved the iPad so that she couldn’t see what was going on outside.
Opal Campbell arrived early and escorted our guests to the back porch. At 6:05 p.m., I woke her up for dinner and Linda told her I had gone all out and we might have too much food. I asked if there was anyone else that she might want to invite for dinner. She said, “Who would I invite?” We then took her to the back door and opened it to a bevy of friends and family. For once, I finally got something over on her and it was possibly the best thing I ever did.
Those attending included Opal Campbell, Gail Williams, Linda Barnett, Amy Davis, Denise Morris, Dodie Moore, Linda and Anna Kate Shirley, Judi Jackson, Mike and Shirley Price, April and Steven Wise, Maggie Bowen, Addie Hall, Delores Teague, Denonia Jarmon, Doris Aldridge, Polly Webb, Melanie Odom, Laverne Roberts, Jo Nelson, Ardine Buchannan, Sadie Allen and Joan Coman.
Story Time
Story Time has a new time at the Decatur Public Library. Join in the fun on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. This weekly event for older preschoolers will include songs, rhymes, movement and stories. Each week will host a different theme and you will not want to miss it. On Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., babies up to age 3 along with their caregivers will enjoy building skills and learning about colors.
On Sept. 14 from 4 until 5 p.m., children are invited to join in an inspiring LEGO Challenge in the Community Room.
Ever wanted to talk like a pirate? On Sept. 19 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day at the library. The event begins with pirate story time and includes all kinds of pirate fun. There will be chalk drawings of underwater sea creatures in the Cherry Street garden area, Walk the Plank and other outdoor activities. Dress for the occasion and meet members from the Crewe O’ Ye Crooked Goat.
Cruising
Nancy Bullard and Kay Chandler celebrated the summer of 2023 with a nine-day cruise around the Hawaiian Islands. They flew into Honolulu two days early to see the local scenery and spent one day visiting the Polynesian Cultural Center that ended with a luau and fantastic Hawaiian cultural show. The next day, they made their way to the harbor and boarded the Norwegian Pride of America ship. During the cruise, they stopped in Hilo, where they went on a Scenic Taste of Hawaii excursion, Kona, where they tasted Kona coffee and Kona chocolate, Nawiliwili, Kauai, where they visited the Kalamaku Plantation, enjoyed a train ride and saw waterfalls and tropical gardens. They also visited Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.
Austin alum named MVP
Former Austin High Black Bear Tyra Johnson received the MVP Award in Australia's Big V Awards. Johnson, who played for Auburn, Chipola College, Troy University and Cumberland University, currently plays for the semi-professional Mildura Heat basketball team in Australia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.