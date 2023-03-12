My real job allows me to travel, oftentimes whether I want to or not. One week I stayed at a five-star resort and slept with my balcony door open so that I could hear the waves as they lulled me to a place of peace and tranquility that I needed far more than I realized.
The next week was a might bit different as I found myself in the only establishment within a 45-mile radius that allowed for running water and three flat pillows on the bed. Yes, flat, not fat.
Somewhere in the middle of the night I was awakened by yelling from the next room. While it seemed like it was coming from the foot of the bed, a quick glance around the room assured me that three people would never fit in the room. The male voice yelled out the question, “So why are you here?”
In retrospect, it was quite a question. It’s definitely something we all need to ponder. Why are we here? Our lives have a purpose, of that I am sure. But whether we fulfill that purpose remains to be seen.
Even when the world seems to be turned upside down and your setbacks are not so few and far between, keep searching for your purpose. It is essential for stability, direction and a happy, healthy life.
Statistics show that only one-fourth of American adults are aware of their sense of purpose. Betterup.com offers some tips to get started and find your sense of purpose and meaning in your life.
• Develop a growth mindset
• Give back
• Practice gratitude
• Find your passion
• Be part of your community
• Spend time with those who inspire you
• Read
• Take on a cause
• Self care is essential
My advice to you is to begin each day asking this question, “Why are you here?” Chase your dreams, be kind, work hard and know that for every season there is a purpose under heaven.
Dancers Inc.
Two dancers from Dancers Incorporated in Decatur were crowned recently in Montgomery at the regional chapter of Dance Masters of America. Westyn Vandiver, daughter of Paul and Leslie Vandiver of Athens, was crowned Junior Miss Dance 2023. Natalie Adams, daughter of Kevin and Kristi Adams of Decatur, was crowned Miss Dance 2023. They will move on to represent the regional chapter this summer at the National Convention. Their teacher and Dancers Inc owner is Jennifer Erickson.
Dedication
On March 1, the Foundation of Aging and City of Athens Activity Center dedicated a bench in memory of Kathy Cothren. Kathy was a servant to Limestone County, Athens, and Ardmore throughout her life. The bench is located on the front porch of the Athens Activity Center on Pryor Street in Athens.
Many family members and friends were present at the dedication. A reception was held with some of Kathy’s favorite foods and beverages. Kathy was a resident of Ardmore, a member of the Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, member of Community Baptist Church, was involved with the City of Athens Relay for Life and the Foundation for Aging in Limestone County. She served as a mentor for the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission and was an avid supporter of Ardmore High School and all of the school's sporting events. Kathy, along with her husband, Charles, organized and cooked untold gallons of chicken stew for fundraisers for veterans, volunteer fire departments, sports teams and many other organizations.
Me and my shadow
Junior Job Shadowing Day for Limestone County and Athens City Schools was held recently and was a huge success. The event was a collaboration with Athens City Schools, Limestone County Schools and the Athens-Limestone Chamber Vice Chair of Workforce & Education Wes Coleman of T&C Stamping.
Over 170 juniors participated in shadowing positions ranging from law enforcement, health care, education, food service, veterinary medicine, banking, and everything in between. These students were able to get a taste of what their dream job would look like on a day-to-day basis.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.