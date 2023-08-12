Storms
Area residents had substantial damage this weekend. Trees were down in my area, and I will be picking up shingles for a quite a while. Mike Price was without power for several hours and his whole house generator failed to kick in. Amy Hill suffered considerable tree damage. Mary Crider Thomson said that the electricity flickered, but stayed on. However, the wind did knock over some of her beautiful plants. She was lucky.
A good storm often puts some folks to sleep. Gail Day said that it lulled her into a deep sleep and she even slept right through church. Michelle Prince couldn’t sleep through the storm and suffered a power outage and fallen tree branches.
Margaret Wenzler had lots of downed limbs, but thankfully no trees. Jacqueline Marthaler was without power. Pat and Michael Volonino’s power went out for several hours, too. Gina Parks made it fine, but her cat was not a happy camper and went totally crazy during the storms. Chandler Jackson and her family experienced power outages on Saturday night and again on Sunday.
Happy anniversary
Tate and Edna Butler recently celebrated 70 years of wedded bliss. The two lived in central Tennessee and were always friends. One could say they met as infants as their families were close friends and the two of them were just always together. Theirs was a natural progression and they eloped at the age of 17 and 18 to Mississippi. Together they began their family and always made dinner a special time of being together. Every day at 6 p.m. sharp, Edna placed dinner on the table, and they gathered round and all told stories about their day. They shared their love with their daughters who are in awe of them and the love that they share.
Tate worked at Boeing and the family was transplanted to Decatur some 40 years ago. Tate and Edna have made it their home and love it here. On their anniversary on July 26, their daughters, Beth Corn and Retha Funk of Denver and Laura Wesche of Kansas City, held an open house in their honor. It was well attended by 60 of their closest friends and family.
One might ask the secret to their success, and it would be obvious to all who know them that they are madly in love and have mutual respect for each other. The two have traveled and loved every minute of being together. They are supportive of each other and enjoy life to its fullest. Edna is a master quilter and homemaker and Tate is a phenomenal photographer. Together they have made beautiful memories. Happy anniversary to this lovely couple and may you have many, many more.
First Priority
After the storm came the blessing as members of First Priority and churches in and around Decatur, Hartselle and Morgan County met at each school and school system Central Office on Sunday evening and walked the perimeter covering the students, faculty, staff and administration in prayer for the coming year. Prayers were verbalized for safety, sound judgment, health, wisdom, decisions to be made that will affect the students and the system and for peace and learning among so many other things.
Traveling abroad
Emily West is a stellar educator at Austin High School and a world traveler. She works with the World Languages Department and is planning several trips abroad for those that might be interested. Space is limited; however, she still has a few slots available.
In June of 2024 they will travel to Paris, the French Riviera and to Italy. In June of 2025 they will be going back to England, Paris, Milan, Florence, Rome, Sorrento, Pompeii and Capri. An interest meeting will be held on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at Austin High. If you are interested in hearing more about trips of a lifetime, sign up with her at bit.ly/44YZdEI and make plans to attend or you may contact her directly at Emily.West@dcs.k12.al.us
