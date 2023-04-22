Tennessee Valley Outreach Rescue Mission offers those without a place to call home a refuge. Food, clothing, shelter, care and guidance are all given freely at the faith-based ministry.
Executive Director Matt Richards is phenomenal with those at the shelter and offers each person a hand up and helps them find their way. Funding is limited and donations bring in much of their operating costs, but there is never enough. Volunteers are always welcome and are the backbone of the facility.
Nineteen years ago, my daddy began a golf tournament for TVO. He always said, “but for the grace of God go I.” With that in mind, he was always very specific that the tournament should be held the Monday following the Masters tournament. He always worked diligently to find golfers, donors and volunteers to make the tournament a success.
This year, my sons and I tried to fill his shoes as best we could in memory of him and his love for such a special ministry. We knew immediately when we woke up to such a beautiful day that he was smiling down at us and our meager efforts.
Fourteen teams arrived ready to play at Burningtree Country Club last week, where they were greeted by Matt and Michelle Richards, and fed lunch prior to tee time. Brandon Price, Wally Looney, Jordan Crow and Andrew Freeman took first place. Ricky Bowling, Billy Ray Bowling, Wayne Bowling and Joey Bowling took home second place. Pat Hennessey, Steve McFarland, Bill Young and Mark Key took home third. It was an enjoyable day for all who attended. If you are a golfer, save the date next year for April 15. We hope to see you there.
Seventy and counting
On April 8, family and friends surprised Felton and Jeanette Smith with lunch at the Golden Corral in Decatur to honor their 70th wedding anniversary. The two met in Tampa while he served in the Air Force. They married April 6, 1953.
In attendance were their sons, Mickey Smith (Lisa) and Randy Smith (Thu), and grandchildren, David “Chris” Smith and Scott Smith (Savannah). Felton’s brother, Don Smith (Tamba), and sisters, Merion Hutton and Doris Aldridge (Jim), came for the occasion.
The extended family in attendance included nephews and nieces: Roland Anderson (Linda), Sheron Hobgood (Jim), Andrea Kline (Donald), Kenny Anderson (Pam), Kim Johnson (Kurt) and their son Brodie. Paige (Jim) Norton, Chad (Chanda) Hutton and their children, Cole and Cara, attended along with Jason Smith (Katie) with their children Callan and Carrigan. Tami Watts (Jim), Jonathan Aldridge (Maeghan), Jamie Aldridge and son Deacon joined the gathering. Emily Smith Thornton with her daughter, Emma, Erica Greene, Nate Greene, Phillip Gross and Michael Streeter were also among the family and friends who celebrated with the Smiths.
In Hog Heaven
Local youth — and their pigs — took center stage during the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Pig Project show and auction in March at the Moulton Lions Club. The youth raised the pigs since November 2022.
Winners from Morgan and Lawrence counties included showmanship, junior division, Isaac Eddy, first; Jase Cooper, fourth; showmanship senior 1 division, Grady Darnell, third; showmanship senior division 2, Emma Johnson, first; Maddie Darnell, second. Johnson, a senior at Brewer High, was the overall grand champion showmanship winner and Darnell was the reserve grand champion.
In the market hog competition, Eddy finished first, Grady Darnell, second, and Johnson, fourth, in division 1. Johnson finished first and Cooper, third, in division 2; Cooper finished second in division 3; Maddie Darnell finished second in division 4. Johnson finished third in the overall market hog competition.
Let’s pretend
On April 6, the Hartselle High School Medical Academy hosted its annual Let’s Pretend Hospital for over 100 first graders from Crestline Elementary School. This is the eighth year the Medical Academy has hosted the event. Senior and junior students in the academy create a simulated hospital environment to help alleviate the fear associated with visits to the doctor. Student groups rotate through various hospital departments including emergency, radiology, surgery and a patient room. The students also participate in hands-on learning labs developed by the Medical Academy students. The first graders learn the importance of eliminating germs in the Handwashing Lab, when and how to call 911 and how to control bleeding in the Trauma Lab. They even make their own Q-tip skeleton in the Bone Lab. This event allows the Medical Academy students an opportunity to interact with the pediatric patient population group.
Government contracting 101
The E-Center has something for everyone. On Wednesday, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., find out if government contracting is for you and learn how to get started using the right tools and resources that will allow you to grow your business. Lunch is included and the seminar is free to the public. For more information or to register, notify the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center at 256-686-2999.
The E-Center will also host a Holistic Wellness Workshop for women focusing on spiritual, physical, emotional and financial wellness. The event, by Sarita Harp Gillespie and Cathy Britton, will be May 6 at 723 Bank St. To register, contact the E-Center.
Computer literate
I am not known for my computer savviness. I struggle with anything that delves deeper than turn it off and then back on again. I am also a firm believer that 8-year-olds can solve all technological problems placed in front of them.
Join in on May 13, 20 and 27 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for Microsoft Excel for Beginners at the Decatur Public Library. This free, three-part class teaches skills for using Microsoft Excel’s spreadsheet program. The course includes instruction in opening, closing and navigating documents as well as selection and manipulation of columns, rows and cells. Students will be shown formatting, freezing, formulas, functions and charts. Participants should have mastered basic and introductory computer skills before signing up. Registration is required. You must attend on May 13 to attend the other sessions. To register, call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 108.
