I love a parade
I love a parade, and one of my favorites is the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1 of each year. This year held special significance because Decatur's Mark and Gay Maloney, the Rotary International president and first lady, rode on the "Hope Connects the World" float, which celebrated Rotary International and the Optimist Club.
The float was a winner — literally. It won the Tournament Volunteer Trophy for the most outstanding display of floral presentation of "The Power of Hope" theme for floats under 35 feet. The Rose Bowl Parade was in its 131st year.
Other north Alabamians participating in parades included the Athens High School marching band, which marched in the Sugar Bowl Parade in New Orleans on New Year's Eve and performed during the bowl's halftime show on New Year's Day.
Peppermint princess
Last Sunday, Jala Clarke, a senior at Austin High School, was one of five prospective debutantes honored at a Peppermint Princess themed party given by their moms and Debutante Ball sponsors at Clift's Cove Clubhouse in Madison. The special activities are a time-honored tradition for the young ladies who also participate in an array of training, ranging from soft skills and financial literacy to safety and social graces. Jala's sponsor is Datie Priest, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Epsilon Gamma Omega Chapter.
The prospective debutantes will be part of a group of 36 young ladies presented at the presentation and ball on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Von Braun Center North Hall under the direction of the chapter president Cheryl R. Davis.
Enchanted Forest
The second year of the Enchanted Forest, a community event at Decatur’s Founders Park, featured 75 trees and 55 sponsors and decorators. Enchanted Forest co-founders Denice Marco and Christina Crawford created the event to benefit the community and raise funds for the nation’s largest blood cancer cure research funding foundation — Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The pair worked with Karen Smith of City Planning, Aaron Lang at Parks and Recreation, Leissa Chittam with the Community Foundation and David Breland from the Old State Bank to coordinate the Enchanted Forest. Sponsors included local churches, civic groups, businesses and community members and major sponsor Honda of Decatur.
Many have loved ones, family members or co-workers who have been affected by leukemia or another form of cancer. It is therapeutic for them to have a tree in the park and to know that they are helping to find a cure. Thousands of people visited Founders Park during December to walk through the trees. Everyone enjoyed seeing the trees during the day and in the evening after the solar lights came on. The Enchanted Forest raised $10,000 and will present a check to LLS this spring.
Ugly
The Decatur Public Library Foundation held their first Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest Benefit at Cross-Eyed Owl on Dec. 19. It was an excellent way to start the holidays off right and provided a lot of fun for everyone, according to board member Suzie Wiley. Winners of the event were Winston Clements and Fionnuala Allison. This will be an annual event.
