Shoe show
Decatur Daybreak Rotary held its first Shoe Show and Marketplace at Burningtree Country Club on Feb. 8 under the direction of club president Beth Hales and event chair Wendy Taylor, who offered the vision to the club as a fundraiser. To say that it was a success would be an understatement.
The sold-out event offered guests a chance to shop for wares from local artisans, a delightful brunch and a shoe show by Cricket by the Creek. Among the guests attending was Rotary International first lady Gay Maloney. She was especially pleased at the success of the event since this is her home club. Others attending included Willa Dockery, Margaret Wenzler, Sarah Smith, Kim Schuster, Tina Thompson, Leah Brown, Jill Brown, Danielle Solley, Ann Gebhart, Elizabeth Gebhart and Abbey Sharp.
Mardi Gras Ball
The Crewe de Voisins Bruyants, also known as the Rowdy Neighbors, held its sixth annual Masquerade Ball on Feb. 8 at The Albany. The venue was full with 198 neighbors, friends and Mardi Gras revelers. All were elaborately dressed and masked for the occasion. Bishop Back performed for the elated crowd, who danced all night long in celebration of the season. The event was catered by Simp McGhee’s and Josie's.
Guests included Anthony Wiggins, Derrick Shull, Susanne Taylor, Richard Smith, Elaina Vassar, LaShea Cross, Lila Harkins, Skip Harkins, Martin Garcia, Zere Carter, Christy Carter, Susana Salcido, Ryan Helsley, Jessica Helsley, Andy Thomas, Josh Henderson, Ashley Thompson, David Pointer, April Pointer, Mandy Backe, Jessica Mullins, Gil Moats, Suz Rogers, Jeff Hallmark, John Wheat, Christy Wheat, Zach Brock, Brandon Smith and more.
History in the making
The Morgan County Education Retiree Association met last week for its February meeting. The well-attended meeting held a special treat for members as artist Frances Tate took center stage and discussed the history of Old Town in Decatur. Old Town was established in 1821, five years prior to the incorporation of Decatur in 1826. Tate presented her Tennessee River water collection painted using water from the Tennessee River. She titled her series CEOTA, "Celebrating Early Old Town with Art." Her goal is to preserve history, promote, educate and create a legacy. Having taken up painting later in life, she was quick to tell attendees, “Don’t ever say you can’t do it. You can do anything you set your mind to do.”
She reminisced about the old days and the 30-minute layover at the train station that allowed passengers time to get off and head straight to the Green Frog Café for the best soul food, the presence of Leo the lion, who lived in a cage in the neighborhood, and George Washington Carver’s visit in 1935. She believes that everyone should know their history and that we should teach the next generation to embrace our heritage and love our culture.
Tate also takes lead on the preservation of the Scottsboro Boys house. Plans for the house include renovating the structure and creating the CEOTA Civil Rights Museum. It is her belief that, not just black history, but all history, should be recognized and celebrated every month and that we should all strive to leave a positive mark on society. You can see her work on exhibit now through March 22 at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center.
Special music was presented by member Carol Harris and the Cupidettes, who performed spirituals to a toe-tapping crowd. Greeters were Jewel Freeman, Sandra Calvin, William Fowler and Ann Henry. Hostesses for the month were Nancy Pressnell, Pam Berry, Sandra Calvin, Carol Harris, Maggie McDaniel and Virgie Fowler.
Southern Ghost Girls
On Feb. 7, the Southern Sisters Ghost Tour visited the Decatur Union Train Depot and Museum for a little paranormal activity. Outside near the tracks, they made contact with one very angry ghost who continually spouted off about boys and fights and suddenly spouted the infamous name around these parts, “KATE!” Luckily, local historian David Breland was in attendance and quickly brought the group up to snuff, so to speak, on all things historical in Decatur. He related the story of the legendary Kate and her longtime boarding house business partner Simp McKee. That’s right, his real name was Simp McKee, but through the years, his name has been known as Simp McGhee . Story has it that he still roams the building that houses the restaurant that holds his title and calls out, “McKee, McKee.” Melinda Jones was also on hand with books about haunted north Alabama.
