On July 28 I had the opportunity, along with a sellout crowd, to hear the Flashbacks Showband at the Princess Theatre. The concert was a fundraiser for the Ark of Morgan County and medically fragile special needs students in Decatur City Schools. Midway into the first set, Gordon Franklin began to share a story about a young girl he met at Beltline Church of Christ.
Franklin recalled hearing a beautiful voice with perfect pitch that carried throughout the sanctuary. He began searching for the voice and found it belonged to 8-year-old Kaydence Owusu. During the Princess Theatre concert, he brought her on stage to sing lead vocals, and she brought the house down.
Kaydence is the daughter of Sarah Chew and Theo Owusu. Kaydence was beside herself with enthusiasm for having reached one of her goals — singing on stage at the Princess Theatre. She began singing at the age of 2 or 3. Her mother plays the piano, her grandfather plays the banjo and she has an aunt that is a singer-songwriter. She has performed in six different musicals on stage, but this was her first “headline.” It was much different than performing with a chorus in a play and it was something that she was made for.
Kaydence is a student at Julian Harris Elementary and will begin fourth grade this year. She loves crafting and singing, takes baton lessons at Dixie Darlings and dance with River City.
Kaydence’s version of “Come See About Me,” a hit song from Dianna Ross and The Supremes, was perfect and, while I thought perhaps they had practiced for hours on end, Kaydence only practiced with the band once.
What’s next? She doesn’t know, but I look for her to be back on stage very soon. The Flashbacks will be back Dec. 5 with another fundraiser for Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama and other organizations. Tickets will go on sale in October.
Birthday celebration
One of my favorite places in Decatur is the Old State Bank. I remember when it was in major disrepair and I thought it so sad that our history was not preserved. I used to crawl in a window and take my own tour and was fascinated by the building and the history. Thankfully it was refurbished and, this past weekend, celebrated its 190th birthday. This time, I used the front door to go inside and explore.
Retired Judge David Breland is what I refer to as the “keeper of the bank and other old stuff” in Decatur. If you have missed his tour, you have missed out on a treat. His gift of storytelling and knowledge of history always makes it something to remember.
The birthday celebration last Saturday included food trucks, bank tours, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Posse, music by Sipsey River and tea cakes made from Breland’s grandmother’s recipe.
Scholarships
Austin High School graduate Jordan Buchanon received a $1,000 scholarship to Faulkner University for the 2023-2024 school year from Neal and Brenda Smith. Jordan plans to pursue a degree in the medical field.
Danville High School graduate Allison Wiley received a $5,000 scholarship to Faulkner University from Neal and Brenda Smith for the upcoming school year. Allison plans to pursue a degree in the education field.
Your two cents' worth
On Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Decatur Public Library invites you to come by the Community Room to share your feedback for their strategic plan. Library staff will be collecting your feedback and hosting mini-focus groups. This is a free come-and-go event, so drop in anytime during the four-hour window. The online survey is available at myDPL.org/feedback/. For more information call 256-340-5780.
Back to school
As teachers, support staff and students go back to school, set your sights high to be involved and make a difference. Donate school supplies to neighborhood schools, give to the Secret Meals program sponsored through the Alabama Credit Union, volunteer to be a mentor, a lunch buddy or a reader. Clothe Our Kids are taking donations of $30 to clothe a kid for school. Sign on to assist with First Priority. Adopt a teacher, bus driver, lunchroom worker, custodian, secretary or a paraprofessional and deliver care packages to them once a month filled with candies or staples or ink pens and sharpie markers. Let them know that they are appreciated. It will be more rewarding than you could imagine.
First Government Contract
On Thursday, the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center and the UAH Small Business Development Center will sponsor a class on “How to Win Your First Government Contract” at 1629 Fourth Ave. S.E. Come and learn about the process and how to navigate the ins and outs. The event will begin at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided. You must register prior to the event at uah.edu/sbdc/events.
