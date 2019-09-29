Reigning Queen
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy recently crowned its 2019 homecoming queen. The honor went to senior Katie Jones. She is the daughter of Rosellen and Jeremy Jones. Katie will head to Samford University next fall to play basketball for the Lady Bulldogs on a full athletic scholarship. Other members of the court were seniors Harmony Lillich, Abby Terry and Tegwen Buckner, juniors Florence Bowman and Maddie Eubanks, sophomores Brooklyn Palmer and Caroline Thompson and freshmen Sasha Suggs and Kinley Terry.
Mosey over to Massey
The annual Massey School and Community Reunion is always a huge success with people coming from miles around to reminisce.
This year, the event will be held on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Massey Fire Department on Evergreen Road. The building also will be open on Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Many new items have been donated and added to the historical information already on hand, including photos, keepsakes and other memorabilia. Come take a trip down memory lane and enjoy this historical display.
The original reunion began years ago with a focus on Massey Schools and those who attended. Now, it's more of a community event. This certainly stands to reason because the school and the community were so closely entwined that neither could be isolated. The school closed in 1969, leaving a void in the community.
These reunions are for everyone who ever had an interest in this community. Items on display paint a remarkable picture of the activities, people and happenings that made the town such a flourishing and unusual rural gathering place in the 1950s, when Massey hit her peak.
While in town, stop by the three historical markers. A marker at McKendree Cemetery honors Christopher Sheats, the Massey community and the cemetery. On Alabama 157, a marker remembers eight crewmen who died in World War II when the U.S. Army Air Corps bomber, the Katie Did, crashed. The third marker is on the grounds of Cedar Plains Christian Church on Cedar Plains Road.
Light refreshments will be provided on Saturday, but if you have a favorite recipe, feel free to whip it up and come share with the community just like old times.
For more information, contact Frances Rowe at 256-462-3875 or Larry Anders at 205-999-8585.
New York, New York
Perhaps they sang it best on Green Acres:
"New York is where I'd rather stay. I get allergic smelling hay. I just adore a penthouse view. Dah-ling I love you but give me Park Avenue."
It seems the Carnegie Travel Group thinks the same and is making plans to head back to the Big Apple next spring. For many in the area, May 2020 can't come soon enough. The first block of rooms sold out within hours so another block was added. Mere days passed before they were booked as well. So far, the group has booked 20 rooms for 38 travelers. If you're interested in a trip of a lifetime with a fantastic merry band of travelers, let group leader, Noel King know so that he can work his magic. He can be reached at noelking@noelking.com.
All that jazz
The Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak will host their Jazzy Jars fundraiser on Oct. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at the Magnolia Room on Moulton Street in Decatur. This event will feature a silent auction, light munchies, a cash bar and jazz provided by Reginald Jackson.
The silent auction is quite unique. To participate, pick up one of the $5 jars at the United Way Office on First Avenue Northeast. Fill it with something of value and drop it back off at the United Way. They’ll be auctioned off with all proceeds going to the United Way and other community projects.
Several restaurants have already picked up their jars and I have it on good authority that Burningtree will offer golf packages in theirs. Mike Wahl has been known to donate a hot air balloon ride. On the night of Jazzy Jars, bid on these creations to see just what you might can carry home.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information, contact Wendy Taylor at 256-345-2749.
