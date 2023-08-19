Reunion is the one word that strikes fear in the hearts of many and sheer excitement in others. By definition, a reunion is a social gathering attended by members of a certain group of people who have not seen each other for some time. Being anxious is a common reaction to a class reunion with thoughts of being too fat, too thin, too bald, too gray, over dressed, underdressed, not successful, and the list goes on.
Everyone has aged and has a new story to tell. Go ahead and re-establish connections with those from your past and let the good times roll.
The Morgan County High School Class of 1959 held their annual Meet and Eat on Aug. 10 at The Freight House in Hartselle. There were 14 classmates and 10 guests in attendance.
At their 50th class reunion, this close-knit group decided they wanted to visit together more often so they decided to have a yearly meeting without frills or fuss. Maxine Hall, with the help of Linda Johnston and Hesta Gurney, reminded classmates each year of the dinner. They also have a small monthly ladies’ luncheon that has gone on for the last 14 years.
Classmates attending this year's meeting included Buddy Roberts, Clyde Ledlow, Maedrue Legg Driver, Paul Teague, Faye Brown Barber, Franklin Penn, Marie Moon Hagood, Skip Drinkard, Rassie Wallace, Linda O’Bar Johnston, Maxine Johnson Hall, James Hayes, Hesta Sherrill Gurney and Kenneth Johnson.
On Aug. 5, the Decatur High School Class of 1978 celebrated its 45th reunion. The reunion committee included Cheryl Albright Sandlin, M.M. McKenzie Gamble, Angel Carver Campbell, Clay Campbell, Norwood Bryan, Kelley Johnson Hayes, Murray DeGraffenried, Joan Fourroux Alred, Becky Byars Teague, Jeffrey Brown, Susan Edmundson Conner and Randy Prestwood. The Magnolia Room was decorated in red and black balloons and Decatur High memorabilia, including pompoms, megaphones, cheerleader uniforms, letterman jackets and more. The memorial table was decorated with flowers, candles and photographs of deceased classmates.
Tommy Allen traveled the farthest, coming all the way from New York City. Kay Phillips Griffin came from Columbus, North Carolina, Richard Williams came from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Lynn Hagood came from Tallahassee, Florida. Several others came from their homes in Tennessee and Georgia. It was worth the road trip.
Other attendees included Anthony Aycock, Jim Barnes, Jeff Bass, Amy Baugh May, Sharon Beach Brannon and husband Curtis Brannon, Joe Brown, Tammy Chitty, Carol Coffey, Cindy Wade DeGraffenried, Pat Dew Woodard, Keith Drake, Weare Gratwick, Huel Harris, Dawn Herren McCulley, Steve Holt, Kelli Jacobs Lovelace, Cyndie Lewis Miller, Larry Martin, Jill Mills Davis, Missy Misner, Debbie Morris Halbrooks, Patty Ordway McDonald, Donna Parker LeFort, Lucy Raths Schrimsher, Tommy Reburn, John Rice, Shelia Rogers Watson, Kathy Sapp, Jon Sedlak, Arnell Shackleford Scruggs, Darnell Shackleford, Kelley Johnson Hayes, Karen Sheffield Staggs, Leigh Shelton Cassidy, Kathy Simmons Jeffries, Denice Smith Carter, Pravin Srinivas, Katey Tarkington, Terri Tennimon, Kathryn Wiley Price and Edde Williams.
New officers
The Decatur Civitan Club recently installed new officers for the upcoming year. They are Ed Higdon as president, Elizabeth McDowell as first vice president, Catherine Muir as second vice president, Merle Higdon as secretary, Kim Danley as treasurer, Kathy Clark and Kathy Jeffries as project co-chairs, Kathy Clark as public relations, Bobby Simmons as sergeant-at-arms, Stanley Reeves as chaplain, Delores Reeves as pianist, Beth Rigoni as 2022-2024 director and Kathy Jeffries as 2023-2025 director.
Beginning Day
The Alpha Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi traveled to Pigeon Forge for their 2023-2024 Beginning Day festivities. They traveled to the Westgate Mountain Resort and Water Park and enjoyed the vacation home of Tom and Sarah Ocwzarzak.
Attending the event were Sue Trammell, Carolyn Conway, Nancy Bullard, Kay Chandler, Pam Thrasher and Sarah Ocwzarzak. The group met up with Carolyn in Knoxville for lunch at the City Cafe where Pam surprised everyone by announcing her upcoming nuptials to Gary Hambry. From there it was on to the resort to settle in their three-story condo. They spent the evening relaxing, playing cards and games and eating snacks.
The next morning, following a scrumptious breakfast furnished by Nancy and Kay, they did a little shopping at the outlet malls. They surprised Pam with a bride’s party, complete with balloons, sashes and wedding party pins. Following lunch at the Old Mill Restaurant, the group ventured off to a shop to see Elvis, Kenny Rogers and Jeff Foxworthy (or at least their doubles). Then it was back to the resort of dessert and coffee with more games of Chickenfoot and Three Crowns.
The next morning, Carolyn and Sarah were in charge of breakfast and then they all shopped in Pigeon Forge. They also enjoyed VIP seating for dinner and a show at Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede.
The final morning, they enjoyed Beginning Day festivities led by President Sue Trammell. New yearbooks were passed out and plans were made for the upcoming year. Carolyn and Pam had to leave for home, but the rest of the group shopped at craft stores and antiques and played a few more rounds of cards until the wee hours. After a hearty breakfast at the Pancake House, everyone made their way home. It was a grand time for all and is quickly becoming an annual event for the group.
Summer isn't over and life is still in full swing. Please share with me your vacations, celebrations, and good times at Chatterbox35603@gmail.com
