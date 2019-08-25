Lady Liberty
Over 950 second grade students from Decatur City Schools participated in the Next Great Americans Kickoff with Libby Liberty. The event held at Austin Junior High School included students from Austinville Elementary, Banks-Caddell Elementary, Benjamin Davis Elementary, Chestnut Grove Elementary, Eastwood Elementary, Frances Nungester Elementary, Julian Harris Elementary, Oak Park Elementary, Walter Jackson Elementary, West Decatur Elementary and Woodmeade Elementary. The Super Citizen Program offers these students the ability to learn about our nation’s past, present and future and their place in the world as super citizens.
Bicentennial School of Excellence
For the past year, a group of dedicated, hard-working students often could be found at the corner of Market and Marion streets in downtown Athens painting a huge mural. The mural project was coordinated by former Athens High School art teacher Beverly Bobo, who applied for and received an Alabama Bicentennial grant, making Athens High one of only 200 Alabama Bicentennial Schools. Each bicentennial school received a $2,000 grant to support a year-long project designed to strengthen connections between campuses and their communities.
Under Bobo's direction, seven student leaders designed, planned and painted the bicentennial mural, and also organized a historical “scavenger hunt” activity that was done during Athens’ bicentennial celebration. The students, Marci Hall, Sydney Johnston, Elizabeth Hobbs, Tucker Constable, Isaac Smith, Tommy Jerome, and Beda Ascencio, logged as many as 70 hours working on the project.
Before leaving Athens to take a job at her daughter’s school in Greenhill, Bobo submitted final reports on the community service projects. Based on final reports, three schools per congressional district were designated Alabama Bicentennial Schools of Excellence. Earlier this month, Athens High was named one of those and received an additional $5,000 grant to be used to complete the projects outlined in Bobo’s original proposal. Athens High will participate in commemoration ceremonies in Montgomery on Dec. 14, the culmination of Alabama’s bicentennial.
In describing what the mural project meant to her, Bobo said, “We have left our mark on Athens, leaving something beautiful to be cherished by our community for years to come and, of course, it has left its mark on us.”
Happy Anniversary
Dale and Louise Hughes marked 68 years of wedded bliss on Tuesday. The two eloped when he was 17 and she was 18 and, as the story goes, they have lived happily ever after. They have one daughter, Cindy (Dave) Picou of Decatur and one son, Keith Hughes of Pell City and two grandchildren, Joshua Picou of Montana and Catherine, now living in Germany. They attribute their longevity to devoting themselves to their family and to their faith in God.
Hunka, Hunka Burning Love
It was Lewis Grizzard who said, ”Elvis is dead and I don’t feel so good myself.” In north Alabama the King lives on through the sounds of Michael Dean and Memphis and he has a way of making everyone within listening distance feel alive and well. Each year, Dean brings his “Elvis Remembered” show to the Princess Theatre. This year’s performance will be Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. Special guest this year will be Larry Strickland, who is married to Naomi Judd. Last year, unbeknownst to most of those in attendance, Judd attended the show. It was given her seal of approval. Tickets can be purchased online at princesstheatre.org or by calling 256-350-1745. Dean began performing this tribute show in 1993 and has performed throughout the United States. He is a three-time world finalist in the “Images of the King” competition held in Memphis. Members of Memphis include Gayle Dean Root, J.D. Moss, Mechele Bradford, Van Stisher and Dennis Thrasher.
Anchors aweigh
Mr. Webster defines an anchor as reliable or principal support; a mainstay. The Pilot Luncheon Club of Morgan County added a mainstay to their fold last Sunday afternoon. The club sponsored the charter of its first Anchor Club at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy. Roxy Young, president of the Pilot Luncheon Club, welcomed the 22 Anchor Club charter members along with Pilot International members, Alabama District Pilot members, guests and parents. This new Anchor Club in Decatur joins over 200 Anchor Clubs around the world. This effort began a year ago as past president Susan Norwood and Young met with Jeremy Jones to discuss the opportunities that Anchor clubs allow students in community service, leadership and citizenship. It was a perfect fit for the school. Norwood will act as Anchor liaison from the Pilot Luncheon Club and will work with DHCA Anchor advisers Karen Keith and Lisa Barnett.
The Anchor Club charter members are Cole Garner, president, Leland Barnett, William Barnett, Tegwen Buckner, Seaborne Chappell, Alyssa Darnell, Treasurer; Allyson Darnell, Allyson Densmore, Katie Jones, Colton Keith, Lucy Orr, Stratton Orr, Willis Orr, Carter Sample, Saxon Sample, Mia Suggs, Secretary; Sasha Suggs, Abby Terry, Kinley Terry, Caroline Thompson, Owen Thompson, Alisa Washburn and Sam Waters.
Guests included Scott Mayo, Mayor Tab Bowling, Pilot International President Deb Hayes and 47 members of the Pilot Luncheon Club. Following the ceremony, a reception was held in honor of the students.
