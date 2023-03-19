I am the first to admit that I am a little slow on the uptake. I used to attribute that to being a natural blonde. Nowadays, with my hair color applied to cover the lack of color underneath, apparently, it’s all relevant to age. Where someone far younger may say that change is good, by the time it’s time to change again, I have just gotten caught up.
Take this Daylight Saving Time thing. I can finally remember to spring forward in the spring and fall back in the fall. But by the time my body adjusts to the change, it’s time to move the clocks again.
Daylight Saving Time, also known as DST, was first used in 1908 in Canada to save energy and make better use of daylight; however, Benjamin Franklin suggested a seasonal time change back in 1784 to economize candle usage. Currently, over 70 countries use DST affecting over 1 billion people worldwide.
Personally, I love the daylight hours and attribute such maladies as seasonal affective disorder and depression to the darkness of the winter.
Vicki Jo Sharp agrees. She loves the daylight hours, and the winter darkness makes her feel like she needs to be in bed by 6 p.m. Penni Corum loves the fact that kids will begin another sport outside. Sherae Hockett thinks the longer days are absolutely the best. Philda Reed loves the later daylight hours and sees them as a time to relax after a hard day at work. Connie Hulsey can accomplish so much more with the time change.
Connie Teague wishes the powers that be would pick a time and stick with it year-round. Missy Shankle Nichols doesn’t particularly like or dislike either one, but the changing aggravates her. Janice Putnam had rather stay on central standard year-round. She hates having to change timers, clocks, watches over and over again. Lara Bishop finds herself fussing about the change. While she enjoys the daylight hours, the back and forth isn’t something she enjoys.
Water, water everywhere
March 22 is World Water Day. We can access our water without giving it a single thought. It’s a blessing we take for granted. The people in Ecatepec, Mexico, aren’t so fortunate.
Rotary International is committed to aiding people worldwide through the provision of clean water. A collaboration between the Rotary Club pf Ecatepec, the Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak, the Rotary Club of Decatur, the Fondo Unido Rotario de Mexico, Rotary’s Heart to Heart program, Rotary District 6860 and the Rotary Foundation, will be providing clean water to over 200 public schools serving over 160,999 students. This partnership has spanned two years and over 150 schools serviced with another 50 ongoing.
According to the United Nations, 1.4 million people die annually and 74 million will have their lives shortened by diseases related to poor water sanitation and hygiene. Today 1 in 4 people worldwide lack safe drinking. That’s 2 billion people.
Jessica Payne is president of Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak, Nathan Tomberlin is president of the Rotary Club of Decatur, Julia Roth is international program chair for Rotary Club of Decatur and Ed Carr holds that title for the Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak. Carr also serves as club grant chair.
Happy Birthday
Last Friday, Mary Draper turned 104 surrounded by her family and friends at her home at Riverside Senior Center. Mary Draper was born in Crooked Oak, Alabama, in 1919. She and her husband Paul were married for 68 wonderful years. They shared one son, three grandkids, and seven great-grandkids. She is a long-standing member of First Baptist Church. She always tells everyone that she is a Christian first and foremost. She is a diehard Alabama fan. She never misses a game and remembers all the players. She worked as a bank teller for her whole career. She moved to Riverside 11 years ago and is proud to call it her home. Riverside is my family she said. She loves to dance to the Sophisticated Swingers band that plays at Riverside every month.
Giving
The Decatur Civitan Club is known for its rich history and members' diligence in giving back to the community. At their March 1 meeting, they honored club member Don Stephens with his 50-year pin. The presentation was made by the second-longest member, Ed Higdon, who presented Stephens with a personalized badge saved from his early years in Civitan. Stephens’ daughter Beth Rigoni is also a member and was present with her father for his pinning.
Also at the meeting, the club presented a check for $450 to Oak Park Elementary second grade teacher Lisa Fisher. This donation will help to provide a bus for her students to attend the Birmingham Zoo in May.
Women educators
The state convention of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society for women educators, was held on March 3-5, in Tuscaloosa. Attending the convention from Morgan County were Jeanne Ellen Stroh and Debbie Crowell of Gamma Beta chapter and Maria Young, Mary Beth Henry, Libby Watson and Susan Crowden of Mu chapter.
Fore TVO
On April 10, the Tennessee Valley Outreach Rescue Mission will host its 19th Annual Golf Tournament at Burningtree Country Club in Decatur. This is special to my heart because my daddy began this tournament almost 20 years ago to support the mission and their efforts to offer a hand up to those who desperately needed someone to care, a place to live and food on their plate. I remember all too well that he said, “but for the grace of God, go I.”
Registration fee is $125 per person or $500 per team. Cost includes lunch, non-alcoholic beverages, green fees, cart fees, two mulligans and one power drive. TVO will also be giving away numerous door prizes.
All proceeds will go to provide food, clothing and shelter for the homeless, hungry, and hurting individuals who call the Tennessee Valley Outreach Mission home and to support programs to help break the cycle of homelessness in their lives.
West Point Rodeo Queen
On March 5, Linley Higginbotham of Decatur was crowned Petite Miss West Point Rodeo at the 40th Annual West Point Rodeo in Cullman. During the competition, Higginbotham competed in interview, speech, modeling, horsemanship and equine knowledge. Linley will represent the West Point Rodeo for the upcoming year.
