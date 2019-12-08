Happy birthday
Emma Jones of Decatur recently celebrated her 105th birthday. She was honored with birthday greetings from President Donald Trump. Mrs. Jones is the mother of Donnie Jones and the late Larry Jones.
Freshman Forum
Caroline Jones of Decatur, Emma Bennich of Hartselle, Marlow Harrison of Moulton, and Maria Casil, Arcadia Lopez and Reagan Mckelvey, all of Athens, have been named to the Jacksonville State University Freshman Forum. This prestigious leadership program is made up of an elite group of incoming freshmen.
Limited engagement
As the 70-plus guests arrived to celebrate the engagement of Amber Dunlap and Reed Reynolds at Bluff Street Home in Florence, they weren’t greeted by the happy couple, as expected, but received a small card informing them that they were not at an engagement party after all.
“Welcome to our wedding! Surprise! We invite you to make your way to the rooftop at 6:30 for a short ceremony to witness as we become husband and wife tonight. In the meantime, grab a drink, mix and mingle. We can’t wait till we see each of you very soon and celebrate the night away with you.”
Emotions ran high with squeals, laughter, shock, looks of disbelief and cheers.
The couple, hidden upstairs, waited anxiously until the guests made their way to the rooftop. At 6:30 p.m., Reed and Steve Sutton, the officiant, made their way to the rooftop followed shortly by Amber.
“It was exhilarating,” the bride said. “The reactions of our friends when I walked out will forever play in my mind. I was so caught up in the moment that I couldn’t focus on repeating after the officiant.”
After missing what he had said and failing to repeat it, Amber recovered with “I don’t know but I vow whatever you said. I’ll do it all.”
Shortly after, they were pronounced husband and wife, they proceeded to celebrate the night away with their family and friends. Both agreed that it was the most perfect night and have no regrets about skipping the traditional wedding. They believe their relationship and love is unique and they wanted a ceremony that encompassed their fun personalities.
Amber is new to the Decatur community and serves on the board at Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama and is an officer in Decatur Jaycees. The happy couple currently resides in Athens.
Pie’d Pipers
Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama had a great second annual Almost World Famous Jeff Hallmark Pecan Pie Thank You Fundraiser. Supporters of Mosaic who donated at least $100 from Nov. 1-25 were rewarded with a delicious pecan pie baked by Jeff Hallmark. According to Hallmark and Leah Brown, CEO of Mosaic, they baked 37 pecan pies. Donors were also rewarded with a jar of Leah’s grandmother’s recipe of hot chocolate mix or Russian spiced tea. Karen Smith threw in her amazing Amish friendship bread to boot. Jeff and Kim Hallmark opened up their home (and their kitchen) for the second annual event. If you missed out on the pie, donations are always accepted at Mosaic located in the United Way facility on First Avenue. Look for this "fun" raiser again next November.
