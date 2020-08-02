Celebrating 107 and 103
Two Decatur women celebrated notable birthdays this week.
In 1913, the 16th amendment was ratified authorizing the federal government to impose and collect income taxes, Ford Motor Company’s Highland Park, Michigan, plant became the first moving assembly line in the world, the Federal Reserve Act was signed by President Woodrow Wilson and Carrie Layton was born. While she might not remember 1913, this 107-year-old icon remembers most every year after and attributes her longevity to chocolate. We celebrate her birthday and the life of this lovely lady who is still in her prime.
More than 100 people participated in a drive-by parade to celebrate Etta Freeman’s 103rd birthday on Monday. Those celebrating included Jewel Freeman, Delandrion Woods, Peggy Allen Towns, George Allen, David Breland, Trudy Grisham, Rev. Kenneth Owens, Reshonda Alyse Jackson, Chester Maurice Ayers, Councilman Billy Jackson, Teddi Jackson, Decatur City Schools board member Michele Gray King, Guy King, Sheryle Perkins, Willie Miller, Kimberly Saafiyah, Ashia Watkins and more. The parade also included Decatur Fire & Rescue’s Rough Riders truck from Station 4 and Deuces Wild truck from Station 2. A graduate of Decatur Negro High School and Alabama A&M University, Freeman taught 57 years at Moulton’s Rosenwald School and Decatur’s Cherry Street Elementary School.
Finding the positives
Nothing much phases me as I have raised two sons and a dog single-handed, but I have lost my sense of humor as of late. Even when I see the glass as neither half empty nor half full, I typically rationalize it makes no difference because it's refillable. Some days lately, even that notion is gone.
Often, we reach out to positive affirmations or self-help statements to assist us in picking ourselves back up when we fall; however, new evidence suggests that “self talk” is a better fit for those suffering from anxiety or depression. I was game and decided to try that method for bouncing back from a slump.
The first question was: Has this ever happened before? I thought for a moment and answered honestly that not in my lifetime had I ever been privy to times like these. After all, the bubonic plague was a bit before my time. The second “self talk” question was this. What’s the worst that can happen? Personally, I see that as dying alone in a hospital bed unable to breathe or communicate. Question number three had me reeling. What can I do to ensure this doesn’t happen again? At that point I decided that Psyche Central might not be the best fit for my doldrums.
What’s your positive?
Mary Forbes believes that happiness comes from inside and all you have to do is decide to be happy. Elizabeth Orr subscribes to the Dale Carnegie theory, “Most of us have far more courage than we ever dreamed we possessed.”
Pam Yancey said kindness is like love. It makes both people feel great. It lifts Angela Morgan’s spirit just to know she can find toilet paper again.
Wanda White knows God is in control and God is good. Jack Payton agrees that Jesus is the answer.
Suzanne Clemons gains momentum for her day when she gets dressed every morning. Her pre-quarantine pants are too loose and that’s a win in anyone’s book. Gina Stout is reminded of a quote from friend Amy Jones. “It’s either raining or it’s not every day of the week.”
Brent Watts looks at the current trials as merely temporary, and no one should make permanent decisions or solutions for a temporary problem. This, too, shall pass.
Lois Stinson has had a rough year, but she knows that if friends were flowers, we could walk in our garden forever. Maura Trainer said today started out well and advises we work hard to keep it that way. Shelia Motley and James Miller both agree we’re all still here and that’s a good thing.
Passing the gavel
During last week's Alabama League of Municipalities Conference in Montgomery, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, who served as league president, passed the gavel to 2020-2021 League President Mayor Leigh Dollar of Guntersville. Dollar is the fifth female president in the league’s 85-year history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.