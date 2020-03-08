Crossing over
One of the most memorable things I have ever done was cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma one March morning. I am a firm believer that you need to know what you believe and why and you need to know where you’ve been in order to see clearly where you are going. This is something I have tried to instill in my own sons as well as the children I have taught over the years.
Decatur Youth Services’ Girls Connected for a Cause participated in the crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma last Sunday, where, 55 years ago, civil rights protestors were brutally attacked in what became known as Bloody Sunday. Led by Kurtistyne White with Decatur Youth Services, the teenagers attending the march included Aniya Willard, Alexis Jordan, Emma Sutherlin, JaKahia Sanders, Aminta Conte, Makoura Conte, Vega Zamon, Megan Green, Mikaila Clay, Quiyah Harris and Marley Jackson.
These young ladies now have firsthand knowledge and an understanding of Alabama history and they are Connected for a Cause.
Empty nest
Dave and Cindy Picou never dreamed nearly 30 years ago that their children would fly so far from the coop. Their daughter, Catherine Picou, now resides in Werne, Germany, where she is a behavioral analyst for autistic children. Their son, Josh Picou, resides in Missoula, Montana, and is a recruiter for solar and environmental jobs. While the two try to visit as often as they can, having the whole family home together at the same time doesn’t happen very often, and the visits seem too few and far between to suit Cindy and Dave.
This past week, the siblings were able to come home for a quick visit. Although brief, the time together as a family only proved that their bond was as strong as ever. The Picous will be moving to another home in the Decatur area within the next few weeks, and this was their last time together in their childhood home. While bittersweet, it was time well spent as a family.
Celebration
Forty years ago, Carnette Hale was nominated for and won Alabama State Teacher of the Year in March. She was a staple at Woodmeade Elementary School, and the students she taught remember her with great fondness for the difference she made in their lives. At the time, Decatur Mayor Bill Dukes declared the day Carnette Hale Day.
Her daughter, Virginia Hale Aycox, and Aycox’s adult children, Josh and Elizabeth, will honor the memory of Hale with a tea at Woodmeade Elementary School in the library on March 20 from 10 until 11:30 a.m. All students, parents of students, friends, co-workers and even those that just knew and loved her are invited to attend.
It is interesting to note that the school’s current principal, Angie Whittington, learned under Hale in the sixth grade. Gerri Lowery remembers being Hale's student during her first year to teach. Years later, Hale also taught Lowery’s daughters, Mitzi Craig and Ginger Craig. All three were blessed by the educator’s influence on their lives. The public is invited to attend this special event that will honor her memory and the students whose lives she touched.
Seat belt covers
The Athens Police Department and Fire Station No. 1 now have seat belt covers available upon request for families who have a child or adult with a special need. During a vehicle emergency, if the parent, for example, is unconscious, the seat belt cover alerts police, fire and medical personnel that the child has a special need and may not recognize danger or may not be able to respond to help. These covers were made possible through a grant from state Rep. Danny Crawford, Sen. Tom Butler and Sen. Tim Melson. The covers are free upon request while supplies last.
Old Town Exhibit
Frances D. Tate was honored with a reception last week at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center to kick off her exhibit that will be on display through March 21.
Tate grew up in Decatur and went on to earn a degree in psychology from Athens State. She is a dedicated community leader and civic advocate. After retiring from a career in telecommunications, Tate began to pursue her passion for art and was determined to revive the legacy of Old Town through her paintings.
Her collection features renderings of historic places in the Old Town community. Each colorful painting is representative of the artist’s unique signature, utilizing the area’s most valuable resource, the Tennessee River. While admitting to getting some strange looks each time she gets in the river with her jug to gather water for her paintings in order to create her “Tennessee River Water Watercolor Collection,” she is quick to state that using the river water is symbolic of the flow and unity of the community and brings her paintings to life.
