Christmas is a time for giving
The Alabama Education Association UniServ District 5 held its annual Christmas party at The Terrace in Priceville last week. The event was hosted by the Morgan County Education Association and there was standing room only. Members attended from Decatur, Hartselle, Winston County and Morgan County and enjoyed the festive food, fellowship, fun and games. No one went away empty-handed as each member in attendance received a handmade ornament created by local artisan Amy Clark. But perhaps the biggest gifts were given to two specific area charities.
The Morgan County Education Association presented a check to the North Alabama Credit Union for their Secret Meals for Hungry Children program that provides food during the weekends and holidays to students in need. The Decatur Education Association presented a check to Meals on Wheels for their program that delivers meals to individuals in need.
Artifact: Vision
An artists’ reception was held in honor of the Carnegie Visual Arts Center’s newest exhibit on Dec. 20. The exhibit, “Artifact: Vision,” spotlights works by multimedia artist Spencer Nolen Laws and photographer Crystal Vander Weit. Among the attendees were Carol Puckett, Daniel Moore, Frances Tate, Venessa Edmonds, Susan Tom, Jim Gillikin, Jody Perkins, Phil and Kimberly Parker, Paige Bibbee, Lesa DeArman and the Carnegie staff including Alison Belcher, Kim Mitchell and Mary Reed. The exhibit will remain on display through Feb. 1.
Emblem Club
The Decatur Emblem Club hosted the president of the Supreme Emblem Club of the United States of America, Phillip Begeal of Lowell, Massachusetts, and his marshal, Doris McDonald, last month. The club prepared a Southern-style buffet for Begeal, and members Paulette Thompson and Denise Collins escorted him to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. The club also honored Peggy Johns, a member for over 25 years, with a lifetime membership. Begeal presented her with that honor.
Winterfest
Danville Neel Elementary School opted to hold a winterfest rather than a fall festival this year. Under the direction of principal Tara Morrow, each child assisted in creating door decorations, winter scenes, and tree decorations to make Danville Neel a superbly decorated school. Every room and door were decorated as everyone came together to promote hard work and academic skills.
Upon entering the school, you were greeted by the enormous life-sized Polar Express bidding you to come aboard and join in the celebration. The Tinsel Trail of elaborately decorated trees was a wonder to behold. The school, while decorated to the nines, offered so much more. Hats off to everyone who played a part in making these children feel warm, safe, loved and a part of this school family. After all, isn’t that what Christmas is all about?
Holiday Wishes
I am an avid reader. Recently I stumbled across a blog that offered 15 lists to organize your life. Now, I’m not sure about you, but if I had time to make 15 different lists, I would have the time to be organized. Baffled, amused and intrigued, I continued to read. In the list of lists, it stated that one should have a goal list to keep you motivated throughout the year and to be sure to add “fun” goals as well. It then said that one should also have a list of dreams.
For Blaxton McWhorter, age 6, his goal is to tie his shoes. His mother, Mallory Allred McWhorter, wants to finish her master’s degree. This goal is just as easily in reach and attainable as her son’s although she forgets that sometimes.
Bobby Shuttleworth has aspirations of selling her house. This can create a whole new world of dreams there for the taking.
Phyllis Anders has a goal to take all of the family photos from across the years, the generations and from three family homes and place them in photo albums for her children and their children and their children’s children. She doesn’t want them left scratching their heads wondering, “Who in the world!”
Bobby Eaton has a goal and a dream of retiring comfortably while he’s still young and spry enough to enjoy what lies ahead. Annette Flynn Ashworth has a goal to visit and reconnect with old friends.
As for me, my goals and my dreams are for my sons because it’s their turn now. Take the world by storm. Climb the highest mountain. Never say never. I have given you your roots and now I give you your wings. Soar like eagles.
