Every child is a superhero
Last month, Limestone County District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones presented the first “Every Child Is a Superhero” awards at the HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary, Piney Chapel Elementary and Cedar Hill Elementary. The “Every Child Is a Superhero” award honord elementary school students for their achievement in the classroom as well as their leadership skills. A boy and girl from each grade were chosen as winners and each received a Superhero challenge coin, a certificate and a yard sign to display.
Winners from HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School included Chambliss Downs and Jose Nava Martinez, kindergarten; Sumer Moten and Jairo Ramos, first grade; Mariah Brown and Valdo Vargas, second grade; and Brelyn Huggins and Edwin Ramos, third grade. From Piney Chapel Elementary School, winners were Liam Pitts and Vanessa Rosales, kindergarten; Alexander Ponce and Genesis Mejia Inestroza, first grade; Kagan Dugger and Baylee Tucker, second grade; Sidney Kyle and Allison Beneros, third grade; Carter Lee and Lily Cooper, fourth grade; and Javier Romero and Braylee Crouch, fifth grade. From Cedar Hill Elementary School winners were Brier Ward and Alivia Whitt, kindergarten; Colton Whiting and Harmony Malone, first grade; Korey Carnicom and Bethany Frazier, second grade; Walker Whitt and Summer Thompson, third grade; Ethan Irvin and Kinsley Garris, fourth grade; and Dakota Evans and Alyssa Venneman, fifth grade.
Happy birthday
The Pilot Luncheon Club of Morgan County celebrated its birthday with a special luncheon celebration, and it has a solid future of community service. Their signature fundraiser, a luncheon/fashion show held on Administrative Professionals Day has proved to be fun for everyone and instrumental in providing funds for their charitable works.
On Oct. 11, they presented the Brainminders Puppet Show to students at Saint Ann Catholic School. Promoting brain safety and awareness through the use of puppets is a project they present throughout the year at schools within Morgan County. During October, members finished the Fidget Apron Project for the year, completing 63 aprons. They will be donated to dementia and Alzheimer’s patients in residential healthcare facilities. For more information on the Pilot Luncheon Club of Morgan County, contact them at PLCMC@yahoo.com.
Costume contest
Residents of City Center Village celebrated Halloween on Oct. 26 with a costume contest. Activity coordinator Christy Groves made sure that everything was perfect, even the monster punch, complete with eyeballs. Everyone enjoyed the festivities, which included dining, dancing, games and treats. Frank Pollard taught the ladies how to dance like Michael Jackson to “Thriller,” and everyone made their best guess as to how many pieces of candy corn were in a jar. I was thrilled to assist in the costume judging along with Scott Pearson and Eddie Masterson. It wasn’t an easy task. Everyone looked fantastic. I will just say, it was the most fun I’ve had in ages. First prize went to the former first lady of Decatur, Juanita Dukes. Santa, also known as Reid Conrad, took second place and Candy Solomon came in a respectable third as Minnie Mouse.
Party, party, party
Everyone is talking about the children's party at the Brick on Oct. 26. Jeff Sharp served as the DJ spinning children’s songs all afternoon. Magician Dr. Osborne made everyone balloon animals and provided a first-class magic show. Girls from JUG provided face painting for the kids. This is a free event, but donations were accepted with the majority of profits given to “Everyday Sunshine,” a nonprofit organization that makes music and movies to be played for children who are hospitalized or disabled children that are unable to get out.
Sharp is the founder of this nonprofit, and he played a small trailer for a new movie he is just finishing to be played at hospitals. A children’s version of the Brick’s haunted house was offered upstairs with the lights on and someone walking the children through, handing out candy in the scarier parts. The haunted house is sponsored by Nucor, and all of the profits go to cancer research. Tina Hall, co-owner of the Brick said, “It is our day of giving back every year and also our favorite event of the year because all the children are dancing and having a blast.”
Celebrate a Survivor
Journey of Faith’s second annual Celebrate a Survivor event at Turner Surles Community Center on Oct. 19 honored 12 cancer survivors from Morgan, Lawrence and Madison counties. Among those recognized were Eliga Diggs, Angel Malone, Louise Davis, Norma Shaw, Pamela Reynolds, Laverne Smith, Kami Whorton, Linda Moran, Latoya Baker, Natasha Jones, Jacqueline Griffin and Stacy Purvis. The honorees have battled multiple myeloma, breast, colon, liver and uterine cancer. Dr. Jeannette Keith presented Griffin, a five-time cancer survivor, with the “Grace” award. Mwende Muoti, of Decatur, founded Journey of Faith, a support group, four years ago after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
Saluting veterans
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy's annual Veterans Day Salute will take place Monday with a reception at 8:30 a.m. and the program at 9 a.m. The "I Will Stand" program is free and open to the public. 3802 Spring Ave. SW.
Harry Potter Book Club
Elementary age students are invited to join in the fun at the Decatur Public Library on Thursday at 4 p.m. to discuss everyone's favorite literary wizard. This free program meets in the Story Hour Room in the Youth Services Department at the library. For more information, contact 256-353-2993, extension 122.
Civic Chorus
The Decatur Civic Chorus will present its fall concert, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. The theme is “Fly Me to the Moon,” celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. The concert will feature “Moon River,” “Blue Moon,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and more. The chorus is under the direction of Wanda Thompson, and Ann Butler is the accompanist. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.
