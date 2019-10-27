Excitement abounds
My daddy, for one, will sit for hours on end listening to Bill Gaither videos. He’s not the only one. With that in mind, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy will host musician David Phelps on Nov. 4. Reserved seats are $40 and general admission $25. Contact the school at 256-351-4275 or email them at concert@dhca.org for your tickets. Jeremy Jones, DCHA chief learning leader, states that “it will be a memorable night of praise and worship at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy.”
Honor
On Sept. 3, Mike Ladd of Daikin came to visit local artist Mary Reed looking for a locally made gift for presentation to Daikin Chairman Noriyuki Inoue during his Sept. 12 visit to Decatur. The two spoke of numerous potential approaches and on Sept. 4, Reed was contacted by Staci Dutton, executive vice president of manufacturing clerk, and given the commission to proceed with an oil on canvas architectural rendering of the Decatur facility, including the main building and several plant buildings.
Behind the Glass owners Gavin and Leigh Ann Underwood provided custom framing and the completed, framed painting was delivered to David Hendrixson, Dutton and Ladd on Sept. 11. The painting was kept a surprise from all but those named above and presented as a gift from the Decatur employees to Inoue on Sept. 12. The painting was shipped to Japan after a final protective coating was applied.
Reed said, “Although I have sold many paintings that have found their homes from coast to coast in the U.S., and have sent one to Africa, this is the first painting to go to Japan. It was a whirlwind project and a wonderful challenge to produce something so detailed in such a short period of time.”
Class of '76
One of the most active groups to come from Austin High School is the class of 1976. They attempt to get together every few months to share laughs and keep in touch. Last week, members and friends met at The Brick to enjoy a meal and to catch up. Those attending included Sharon Parker Cavnar and her son, Todd Roby, Ray and Cheryl Glaze, Lisa Martin Hancock and her daughter, Savannah Hancock, Fran Hill, Elaine and Kevin Kinion, Pat Russell Kircher and grandson, Cortez Davis, Ben Lee, Tony Looney, Debbie and Joel McCay, Glen McMahan, Keith and Beverly Moore, Steve Skinner, Tim Smith, Mack Wilson and Jimmy Worley. If you're a class member, Facebook Ben Lee to see what's next on the continuing saga of the class of 1976. You don't want to miss the lively conversation from this merry band of alums.
Field of flags
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 15 will be hosting the fifth annual Field of Flags on Veterans Day on the front lawn of the American Legion Post 15 at 2607 U.S. 31 South in Decatur.
This Veterans Day tradition of displaying a Field of Flags honoring past, present, and future veterans will begin by placing the flags at sunrise and lowering them at sunset. The public is invited to sponsor a flag for $10. The sponsor may specify the veteran they are honoring or may sponsor a flag, and a local veteran will be assigned. Flags will be labeled with the sponsor’s name and the name of the veteran being honored. For more information, contact Theresa Groves at 256-353-5501 or email tambbg@yahoo.com.
