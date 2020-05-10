Even with a pandemic in midswing, you can rest assured that if it’s not one thing, it’s your mother, and even COVID-19 wouldn’t dare ruin Mother’s Day. Mothers are a force to be reckoned with and nothing is a match against such strength, sheer will and determination. So, let the celebration begin (using masks, gloves and social distancing, of course).
My mother once told me that it didn’t bother her that I wasn’t like her, but it did bother her that it didn’t bother me that I wasn’t like her. If you know my mother, that all makes perfect sense. Even though we aren’t alike, mother has that knack for making everything better, from skinned knees to broken hearts and everything in between.
Growing up times were hard, but mother managed to make everything special. We purchased eggs at a special store. I didn’t know we bought the cracked eggs at the Egg Hut. Tuesday was my favorite day of the week because we went to the special bread store and I could get 10 of anything I wanted. Tuesday was 10 for $1 day. On Saturdays, we went to the matinee and shared popcorn. On rainy days we would sit at Grant’s, eat grilled cheese sandwiches and watch people as they ran in and out in the rain.
She drove carpool, taught Sunday School, was a Girl Scout leader and a homeroom mother for the PTA.
I will be the first to admit that it hurts that my sons love her more than they love me, but maybe that’s what being a Nana is all about — the blessing of another generation after having given birth to an absolute hellion you had to tame like a wild beast. Then again, maybe she is wrong (and that’s a first). Maybe it does bother me I’m not like her, after all.
Angie Thrasher Hughes recalls hearing her mother rambling in the kitchen every morning. Angie would get up and go into the kitchen where the two would talk. Angie loved to listen to her mother’s stories about growing up during the Great Depression. Then her mother would make fluffy biscuits and chocolate gravy and Angie knew that all was right with her world.
Melanie Warner’s mother knew her daughter loved her Baby Tender Love doll. She would take Melanie to Brown’s Fabric Store and pick out fabric to make matching outfits for her daughter and the doll. Suzanne Clemons loved the time spent in the kitchen with her mother cooking, baking and talking about life. Betty Jones’ fondest memories with her mother include reading, talking and studying the Bible.
Connie Hulsey’s mother was an accomplished seamstress. She could look at something and create it. Her talents allowed her to stay at home with Connie and her twin sisters and also kept them in beautiful handmade “designer” clothing. During the pandemic, her mother, Dorothy Hightower, has made hundreds of face masks and has given them away.
On Sundays, Tracy Cater’s mother took her to church and to visit her paternal grandparents. Her mother taught her the importance of spending time as a family. Kenneth Shelton remembers the sweet aroma of his mother’s fried chicken and her fried okra, which was heaven on earth.
Jan Byrd recalls praying with her mother. After they had prayed about something they had no control over, they watched God answer their prayers. Shirley Reid remembers sitting on her mother’s lap on the front porch swing while her mother pointed out the stars.
Latrise Jackson is a mother to three sons. She learned by example and remembers her mother always got paid on Wednesdays and they would go out to dinner every payday. Each and every night before bed, her mother made sure the family stood together in a circle for a special time of prayer.
Myra Garrett’s mother recently passed away at the age of 99. During the quiet of the day, she has been thinking of the gardens her mother grew, the vegetables she preserved and the wringer washer she still had. She even had a clothesline and hung everything out to dry. She sewed all Myra’s clothes and cooked special Sunday dinners, making sure she prepared everyone’s special dish.
Anita Skinner remembers she and her mother would walk to the Decatur Shopping Center on Saturdays to Beauty Fair where her mother would get her hair fixed. Then they would walk up to Grant’s, eat at the counter and shop. Every other Saturday they would take the bus to Second Avenue for a shopping trip.
Robin Higdon’s mother loved to make divinity. She worked at Parisian and Robin loved to hang out with her in the break room because people always commented on how pretty she was and how she was far too young to have children.
Faye Ashton loved working in the fields with her mother, seeing her rush back home to prepare lunch and come back to the fields singing. There were nine children in their family so her mother had her work cut out for her, but she never once faltered.
Sharon Carpenter remembers cooking with her mother and making holiday candies starting at Thanksgiving to make sure there was enough for the whole family to have a tin.
Sometimes, when it would rain, Christy Wadsworth Bishop and her mother, Reba Wadsworth, would build a pallet in front of the storm door, gather their favorite books and pillows and read.
Robbie Clark’s family moved often because of her father’s position with JC Penney and Belk as a manager. They moved so much that her mother could pack up the entire house in just two days and be ready for the moving vans before they were set to arrive.
Caps, gowns and tears
The 256 Hartselle High School seniors lined up in their cars amid the rain on Tuesday afternoon to receive their caps and gowns from the faculty and staff, who were hard-pressed to hold back tears. Not to be outdone, the lunchroom workers baked cookies for the occasion and handed them to each graduate.
Log In
