Girlfriends' Gala
The 10th Annual Girlfriends’ Gala was held Jan. 28 at Ingalls Harbor, with more than 200 ladies attending and more than 20 men as celebrity servers.
Tables were hosted by Claudette Owens and Anita Clarke, Mary Jane Mitchell of 3M, Kim Robbins of Apex Powder Coating, Candie Watson of Bunge, Charlice LaFavor of Contractor Service & Fabrication, Cindy Anderson and Marsha Hill of Community Action Partnership, Sundy Phares of Daikin America, Whitney Thornton for Decatur Fire and Rescue, Kim Baker of Decatur Utilities, Lindsey Fish and Leifje Deighton of GE Appliances, Ashley Allen of Fite Building Company, Beverly Thompson of Hyosung, Jamie Reeves and Jessica Burch of MeritHouse Realty, Tanya McCain of Morgan County Schools, Angie Bragwell and Amy Hood of Priceville Elementary School, Becca Goodwin and Star Joiner of Turner Construction, and Jennifer Bonner of Turner Industries. Other corporate sponsors included Redstone Federal Credit Union, Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and Decatur-Morgan Hospital.
The gala’s theme was A Night at the Movies. The ladies’ attire and their table décor all fit within that theme, ranging from “Titanic” to “Grease” to “Minions” to “Avatar.” The table winning the votes for most creative was the “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” table, created by the ladies at Fite Building Co.
Led by Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson, celebrity servers included Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion, Decatur Fire Chief Tracy Thornton, Morgan County Commission Chair Ray Long, Charles Black, Brendan McCormick, Joe Holmes, Tom Apse, Pastor Edward Owens, Steve Reeves, Tim Thrasher, Cino Thomas, Alex Adams, Stan Anderson, Joe Botto, Dustin Curtis, Greg Heatherly, Ian Milan, Andy Rawlins, Matt Terry, Ashley Thompson and Jeff Wynn.
All proceeds from the event support the 29 non-profit agencies funded by United Way of Morgan County to help make the community a safer, happier, and healthier place to live and work.
Atomic Veteran
On Jan. 23, Morgan County Commission Chair Ray Long, on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense, honored the military service of Robert Engle of Somerville by presenting him with the recently approved Atomic Veteran Service Medal and the Atomic Veteran Service certificate. The honor came in time for Mr. Engle to appreciate it before his death Feb. 6.
During the Cold War, Mr. Engle served in the United States Navy on board the USS Boxer as a boiler technician second class. From April to September 1958, he participated in secret nuclear experiments known as Operation Hardtack 1 that included the detonations of 35 hydrogen bombs at high altitude and water in the Pacific Ocean.
The seamen onboard the vessel were brought on deck and instructed to stand at parade rest facing outward toward the ocean and to cover their eyes with their hands while the powerful bombs were detonated. Although the scientists knew there were risks, the sailors were told the experiments were safe. The radiation was so strong that it was capable of causing a cellular change including cancer, effecting kidney function and offspring.
In July 2022, Congress passed a bill to officially recognize the atomic veterans. On Jan. 5, 2023, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III approved the application submitted for Robert Engle to be honored by the nation.
Carnegie Carnival
Queen candidate Kiya McRae held a Spirit Night at Simp McGhee’s on Feb. 2 that was very well attended. Her raffle held some big ticket items including a Louis Vuitton purse, air miles, original artwork and more. Quite the lady, she greeted those attending with beads, cleaver conversation and her effervescent smile.
On Feb. 3, king candidate Juan Penuelas held Drag Queen Bingo at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion. Along with some help from Joe Cain’s Merry Widows and his lovely wife, Robyn, it was a huge success with more than 300 in attendance. The evening featured performances by Majesty Divine, Kristen Orlando, Bearded Brian, Izzy Hung Malone and Meagan.
On Feb. 4, queen candidate Melissa Parker and king candidate Charles Papenburg, with help from Jennifer Brown, Robin Higdon, Michael Higdon, Braxton Higdon and Vanessa Sivley, held a Steak Cook-Off at Ingalls Harbor. Forty teams came from as far away as Mobile and Texas. Winners in Steak A category were Tim Van Doren, first; Matt Tangeman, second; Scott Boyers, third; Shane Mink, fourth; Russ Allen, fifth; Gene Skillin and Marty Plute, tied for sixth; Elizabeth Lipa, eighth; Lisa Tangeman, ninth; and Milt Collins, 10th. Steak B category winners were Richey Livingston, first; Elizabeth Lipa, second; Steve Noble, third; David McLane, fourth; Kevin Jaenke, fifth; Gene Skillin, sixth; Milt Collins, seventh; Bill Mann, eighth; Ron Stephens, ninth; and Dale Benson, 10th. In the kids' burger division, Easton Jones took home first, Zack Van Doren second, Conner Logan third, Camden Sheats fourth and Sam Payne fifth. Muffuletta first place went to Scott Boyers, second to Catherine Noble and third to Samantha Van Doren. The hurricane drink competition was a huge draw with Catherine Noble taking first, Matt Tangeman second and Lisa Tangeman third.
The evening of Feb. 4, the Real Queens of Carnegie hosted by Crewe of Chaos took place at the Princess Theatre. Contestants were judged by reigning king John Allison, former queen Ginny Vinson, Suzie Wiley and Derrick Schull.
That same night, Crewe De Voisins Bruyants, also known as those Rowdy Neighbors, held their ninth annual Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball at the Magnolia Room. Featuring the band Trick Zipper, tickets sold out long before the event happened. It is Decatur’s only Mardi Gras ball. The evening was filled with dancing, laughing and making memories.
King candidate Philip Wright hosted a downtown Decatur Crime Tour focused on the city’s past, including bootleggers, bloodletters and brothels. Queen candidate Kadie Long held Bourbon and Cigars at 113 Club with a bourbon tasting, extraordinary cigars and a live auction. Seating was limited and a full house enjoyed the evening.
Big deal
On March 18, enjoy the Big Deal to benefit Habitat for Humanity. The casino night event will be held at Burningtree Country Club. Guests will receive $500 in play money. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and gaming tables from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and sponsorships are also available. For more information, contact Habitat for Humanity at 256-340-9609.
