Hall of Fame Celebration
A stellar crowd gathered at the Alabama Arts Hall of Fame induction ceremony held at the Alabama Center for the Arts on Sept. 26. The Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur is quickly becoming a “go to” destination for arts-related events, and this was quite the production.
During the ceremony, three individuals and one group were heralded because of their accomplishments and contributions to the arts.
Kim Mitchell, executive director of the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, boasted about Henry Panion III. Panion is a noted producer, arranger, composer and conductor. Donna Estill, Calhoun Community College’s dean of humanities and social sciences, lauded writer Truman Capote. Author and playwright Ben South extolled actress and singer Nell Carter on her ability to capture the attention of an audience.
The Drive by Truckers were also inducted and brought out a crowd at their concerts at the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts last weekend.
The Alabama Center for the Arts Hall of Fame began in 2015 to help reach the public with access to the very best in artistic expression and cultural awareness.
Cellphones 101
My mother chooses to carry a flip phone. If she gets the hankering to talk to you while she is out and about, she will turn it on and call you. I often wonder if it’s because she enjoys being inaccessible or if it’s because that’s just not her area of expertise.
This month provides an opportunity for you to join the masses of cellphone savvy individuals. The Decatur Public Library will arm you with the knowledge that you need to set up and configure your device and teach you how to text, email, access the internet, navigate with GPS, sync with a PC and more. Classes will be held Tuesday and Oct. 15, 22 and 29 at 3 p.m. in the Training Center at the library. Registration is required. To register, contact the library at 256-353-2991 ext.107.
Native naval training
Decatur native Petty Officer 1st Class Damian Landreth is a cryptologic technician and operates as training manager for CTT school courses out of Center for Information Warfare Training at Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Florida.
Landreth has served in the Navy for 12 years of active duty and has been stationed in Florida for three years. Along with being a training manager, Landreth plays a role in community involvement with the Petty Officer’s Association. He helped raise funds to create a school backpack drive for Navy Point Elementary School.
Fruits of the Spirit
Andy and Belinda Villarreal of Burningtree Country Club along with Forrest Keith, Daikin America’s general affairs and training manager, Yuji "Nick" Hiroto, Daikin America’s vice president of manufacturing technology, and Ralph Werling, vice president and deputy plant manager of Daikin America, held a celebratory dinner at the club last week for Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama and Decatur-Morgan Senior Center. Each of these non-profit organizations received a check for $7,000 to further their missions. The money was raised from the annual Spirit of America Tournament. Andy Villarreal announced that next year’s tournament will feature both men and women competing for the tournament championship.
Leah Brown, CEO of Mosaic, was joined by her husband, David, daughter, Erin, staff members Addie Thomison and husband, Carl, and Jill Brown and husband, Jeff, board members Jeff Hallmark and Dustin Bowman and mentor Cassie Coleman with her mentee Abby Goolsby. Leah Brown was thrilled with the check and the impact that it will have on the services offered to children. She said it will go a long way in giving children in north Alabama the chance to succeed.
Amy Rakestraw was enthusiastic about the Senior Center and her new role as director. Since she took the position last January, she has found her passion. The center serves over 700 seniors in the area annually. The bulk of their revenue comes from lunches, which are served daily. Dine-in or takeout options provide hot meals to seniors as well as operating money used to serve those who come and join in the fun. During her tenure, Rakestraw has added field trips to the lineup of activities and looks forward to them as much as the participants. She was joined by several board members and staff members who were equally elated with the donation.
More than 100 volunteers work the Spirit of America Tournament each year. Those in attendance included Rita and Gary Baker, Sybil Sartain, Kathy and Jim Waldrop, Ray Rector, Cliff Dykes, Norm and Betty Byar and staff Tom Dickman and Laura Adamsky.
Japanese celebration
Daikin invites the public to attend the Japanese Garden Fall Celebration at Monte Sano State Park today from noon until 5 p.m. The family friendly cultural event marks the beginning of autumn.
