Who knows
On Tuesday I had the fortune, and I use the term very loosely, to watch all three hours of the Alabama Public Health “Back to School” webinar. Don’t kid yourself. It was not for fun and leisure. It was to be better informed for my “real job.” All 86 pages make for an interesting read and give one pause to wonder if reopening schools can be done successfully?
Truth be told, I have a compass, a good map, an eight ball, a crystal ball and a deceased great aunt who made her living as a very successful fortune teller. All of these things, along with the Road to Success by Alabama’s Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey and the 86-page ADPH novelette, cannot predict what the future holds for the school year.
While some teachers are retiring far earlier than anticipated due to COVID-19, many will continue to fight the good fight. Penni Corum will be teaching virtually this year and offers this advice to parents and students: “Don’t panic!” She said there are no right or wrong answers because this is uncharted territory, but together we will navigate the unknown and succeed.
Nancy Turbyfill said, “We are all in this together.” Stacie Harper and Anya Jarman-Davis agree that these are trying times for everyone. They said to students and parents “do not give up.” Jackie Hendrickson said, “Don’t lose patience.” Mark Kelly said, “As someone who works for a school system and a parent with a child in school, please be patient with educators. This is all new territory for everyone.”
Steve Turney drives a bus in the Priceville area and offered parents this pertinent thought. “Don’t put your child on the bus if they have been sick overnight or are currently sick.” That is a must!
Maura Trainor is a retired educator who still keeps a finger in the pot. Her sage advice is, “Work with your child. Remind them that they are strong and safe. Have them outside as much as possible. Get them off their games. If you are scared, don’t let them know that. You are their protectors. Stand tall. Stay smart and pray.”
As a former kindergarten teacher, besides begging you to be mindful that children must be fever free for at least 24 hours (this doesn’t include a Tylenol-induced fever free) my advice is this: Children take their cue from the adults in their life. Never let them see you sweat. Model patience, kindness, self-control, cleanliness, determination and love and when you can’t say something nice, say nothing at all. Remember, little pitchers have big ears.
Shining stars
State Farm agent Bill Burdette is demonstrating what it means to be a good neighbor by stepping up to help the Hartselle Shining Stars, a program for individuals with special needs. This week he presented the organization with a check for $1,000.
“The program has grown to serve almost 150 people since it began six years ago and is offered at little to no cost to the families that participate due to the many generous donations from local businesses and civic organizations.” said Staci Wells with Hartselle Parks and Recreation, which oversees the program.
Accepting the donation were Wells and Shining Stars participants Sawyer McCormick and Dominique Billups.
Scholarships
The Pilot Luncheon Club of Morgan County presented its nursing scholarship this month. The $600 scholarship was awarded to Jessica Roy, who begins the nursing program at Calhoun Community College. Now, more than ever, this donation to assist in educating nurses is appreciated and needed in our community.
The United Methodist Women of Decatur First United Methodist recently presented two scholarships to students. A perpetual scholarship fund was created in 1983-84 following a donation by Kathleen Brock Scott. During 1994-1996, Marvin Dinsmore made contributions in memory of his wife, Georgia, and other members of his family. It was Dinsmore’s desire that the income from the money be used to assist individuals in furthering their education after high school. The fund was named the Georgia Dinsmore Scholarship Fund. The 2020 recipients are Nelson Phillip Earley and Jane Hollis Poovey.
Earley is a 2020 graduate of Decatur High School and will attend Auburn University where he plans to study business. He believes the three principles of honesty, hard work and his faith will help him achieve his goals. Nelson is the son of Jeff and Lisa Earley.
Poovey attends the University of Alabama where she will be a junior. She is pursuing a major in multiple abilities program, which will enable her to teach a wide range of learning styles, backgrounds and abilities of learners. She is a member of Phi Mu Sorority and enjoys helping young children with reading skills. Jane Hollis is the daughter of Michael and Rachel Poovey.
Play ball
Hartselle Tigers Elite, an 8U travel softball team, won the USSSA National Championship in Gulf Shores in July. The tournament included teams from Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Kentucky. Team members are Scarlett LeCompte, Aubrey Mize, Taylor Mize, Emma Clark, Bella Meadows, Ally Easter, Aurora Brenner, Laylah Dooley, Macie Tillman, Adlee Crawford and Haley Peek. Coaches are Eric Brenner, Jason LeCompte and John Peek.
