I remember heading for college in the fall of way back when. The first thing I unloaded from the car to place over the tiny bed in my small dorm room was my gigantic poster of Tom Selleck in his “Magnum P.I.” glory days. He was dressed in his signature khaki short shorts and Hawaiian shirt leaning back on a bright red Ferrari. Needless to say, I was able to make friends easily as everyone wanted to sit in awe of his greatness. Had I been a bit savvier, I could have made a mint over my four years at Samford by charging admission.

View our Print Replica

— Freelance columnist Wendy Lang writes Chatterbox. Send news and high resolution photos to chatterbox35603@gmail.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.