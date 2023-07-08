I remember heading for college in the fall of way back when. The first thing I unloaded from the car to place over the tiny bed in my small dorm room was my gigantic poster of Tom Selleck in his “Magnum P.I.” glory days. He was dressed in his signature khaki short shorts and Hawaiian shirt leaning back on a bright red Ferrari. Needless to say, I was able to make friends easily as everyone wanted to sit in awe of his greatness. Had I been a bit savvier, I could have made a mint over my four years at Samford by charging admission.
Fast forward more years than I care to admit and there he is on TV as hot as a firecracker, having only improved with age. Would that I could say the same for myself! Thanks to the modern age of multiple telecommunication companies and cable TV, for the mere price of an arm, a leg and a first-born child, I can see him almost 24/7. He remains a legend in my own mind.
This month people in and around the state have been on the lookout for Matthew McConaughey, who is currently filming in Alabama. Recent sightings have included the Frosty Mug in Jasper, near the Mulberry Fork of the Black Warrior River and the former location of Jean’s on the River in Cordova. In their excitement, fans have even reported on social media what he was wearing down to the flip-flops on his feet.
Just how often does one get to meet an icon? Ask Hudson Bone and Coleton Persall, of Hartselle, and the teenagers can tell you that it can and does happen. The two attend Hartselle High School where they are best of friends and take an active role in the band. This past weekend, they accompanied their mothers, Julie Bone and Susan Persall, to the Miss Alabama pageant at Samford University.
Hudson is 6 feet 5 inches tall and never has a problem seeing the stage. Imagine his surprise when the gentleman in front of him was actually taller than he was. In front of them sat Walker Kessler, former Auburn basketball player and current Utah Jazz player who is 7 feet tall. The Hartselle teens were thrilled that he was eager to talk and to take pictures with them. They found him to be personable and down to earth and made the evening something they would never forget.
The Bones and the Persalls were there supporting Abby Sosa, Miss Southern Hospitality. Susan Persall is the contact person for Miss Southern Hospitality. The 2023 Miss Southern Hospitality, Miss Southern Hospitality Teen and Rising Star will take place Aug. 26 at Hartselle High. Mandatory paperwork is due Aug. 11. Miss Southern Hospitality is presented by the Hartselle Band Boosters. Get more information on the event at misssouthernhospitality.com.
River City Women’s Club
This year’s recipient of the GFWC Alabama River City Woman’s Club $1,000 scholarship is Austin High School graduate Yadira Torres Garcia. She will be attending Calhoun Community College this fall. As an aspiring math teacher, Yadira will pursue an associate’s degree in mathematics education and wants to help children improve their math skills in a way that is fun, interesting and easy for them to learn.
Yadira is the daughter of Gisela Torres Garcia and Joel Torres. Austin High math teacher Sarah Smith said, “She keeps the best positive attitude that shines upon all of those in her presence.” Band director Clay Sloan talked about how she is well liked and respected by her peers, and does a great job of leading by example.
This is the fifth year that River City Woman’s Club has presented a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior of Austin High School or Decatur High School.
Inaugural art walk
The first Art Walk sponsored by the artists at High Cotton Arts in Athens will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participating sites include Frame Gallery, Pimentos, Trinity’s, Hyatt & Sims, Crawford’s, Broken Brush, Driftwood Dragonfly, Farmer’s Market and Antiques on Jefferson. Drop by High Cotton at 113 W. Washington to pick up your brochure with map.
Relay for Life
The City of Athens Relay Team was chosen by the American Cancer Society to participate in a nationwide Summer Lovin' Sweepstakes. Teams from across the country donated prizes valued between $100 and $600. There are 21 prizes. For every $20 donation, you get an entry into all 21 drawings. This is an online event. Find the official rules at acsresources.org/summerlovinsweepstakes. The drawing will be held on July 27.
Rewarding work
Halff Project Manager Clint Smith, a native of Hatton and Hatton High alum, received the A. Ivan Johnson Award for Young Professionals from the American Water Resources Association. The award honors a young professional who has demonstrated outstanding achievements, talents and leadership potential through their professional activities related to water resources.
Smith earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from the University of Alabama. He also participated in postgraduate research at the University of Texas at Austin.
What are you doing?
Have you traveled this summer? Had an anniversary? A birthday? Achieved a goal? Just have something to share? Contact me at Chatterbox35603@gmail.com. I would love to share your celebrations in life with our readers. Enquiring minds want to know!
