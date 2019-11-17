The Veterans Administration defines the word “veteran” as “a person who served in the active military, naval, or air service, and who was discharged or released therefrom under conditions other than dishonorable.” Last week, our country celebrated the life and service of our veterans.
Hartselle held its annual Veterans Day program and parade at the Hartselle Depot on Nov. 9. The Hartselle Junior High School Chorus performed the national anthem and the military medley during the program. The Hartselle High Civil Air Patrol cadets participated in the program and the parade. The Hartselle High School Marching Band also participated in the parade. The Civil Air Patrol also had the honor of marching in the Birmingham Veterans Day parade this week.
City Center Village residents honored their resident veterans Doug Baer, Air Force; Carl Craig, Marines; Deacon Paul, Army; Paul Thiel, Navy; Edward Shroeder, Army; Jim Mullette, Army; Kemo Nelson, Army; Ron Hilby, Army; and Don Gentry, Marines. Their tribute was conducted by the Priceville High School JROTC and Daniel Fagan of AseraCare Hospice. Each veteran was given a certificate and pin during the ceremony. Ralph Rich closed with the reading of a patriotic poem.
Gone, but not forgotten
Hospice of the Valley said goodbye to two staff members who retired Oct. 31. Deb Barger was the patient care services director and Connie Landers was the volunteer manager. Employees of Hospice gave them a send-off party in honor of their years of service and the heart that they each brought to the positions they held within the organization. They will be missed.
Pecan pies
The Second Annual Now World Famous Jeff Hallmark Pecan Pie Fundraiser for Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama is now underway. The first 20 orders will be taken and the lucky few will walk away with one of Hallmark’s illustrious pies, Karen Smith’s Amish bread and a choice of Leah Brown’s family recipe hot chocolate or Russian Tea mix, all for a donation of $100.
Hallmark and Brown, the Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama director, will be cooking up a storm in the Hallmark barn on Nov. 24 and all pies will be ready for pickup between 5 and 7 p.m. Pies must be ordered prior to Saturday. To order your pie, contact 256-353-0157.
Royal flush
The Princess Theatre recently received a $6,000 grant from the Alabama Historical Commission to assist in upgrades to the restroom facilities. Matching funds are needed in order to complete the project. The Princess is accepting donations of any amount and created a Princess Theatre Fundraiser Facebook donation page. You can also drop in and drop off your donation in person or contact them at 256-350-1745.
On Nov. 2, the Princess provided the perfect venue for the Alabama Blues Brothers. After five years off the road, the brothers joined together for a one-night performance in support of the Marlee Sutton Foundation.
The foundation created by Scott Norwood and his wife, Wendy, seeks to put an end to teen suicide by raising awareness and educating the society on mental health issues. This is their labor of love in memory of their daughter, Marlee Sutton, who died by suicide last spring at the age of 13. It is their belief that every hurting child can be reached.
This was enough to bring the Alabama Blues Brothers back to the stage. Proceeds from the sold-out event and donations went directly to the foundation. For more information log on to www.marleesuttonfoundation.org
Home Outreach
The women of Delta Sigma Theta sorority’s Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to share information about home ownership, maintenance and education. The seminar attracted 24 participants to Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Hillsboro on Nov. 2. During the seminar, Janie Bentley, Jane Romano and Lisa Likely discussed rural single-family housing and loan programs. Ella Troupe serves as chair of the sorority’s economic development committee and Lisa Likely serves as co-chair.
