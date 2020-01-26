Paranoia or paranormal
The year was 1905 and Teddy Roosevelt was sworn in to his first full term as president of the United States, Mata Hari introduced exotic dance in Paris, Albert Einstein completed his doctoral dissertation, the city of Las Vegas was founded and the Union Depot was built in Decatur.
Much has happened since that infamous year, and the history of the old depot has changed many times since it was built. Just imagine the people that have come and gone through the station and the lives they have lived.
The Southern Ghost Girls Tours and Paranormal Investigations along with Second Read Books will host an interactive paranormal investigation at the Historic Decatur Train Depot on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and you are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for donation. Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite. I hope to see you there.
Point of interest
Driving isn’t exactly my strong suit, and those that ride with me will agree. I am the first to admit that driving my daddy, who suffers from macular degeneration, is the real challenge. He tends to give commands, aka directions, and because of his lack of vision, they are rarely correct. This leads to added mileage and time.
Area residents are eager to discuss roads, travel and vehicles.
• Tracy Moore said that when her daddy taught her to drive, he stressed the importance of driving in the middle of the road in case she had to dodge traffic.
• Mark Champion has learned to appreciate the natural beauty that surrounds us. He said, “You can go from beautiful mountains to the finest beaches and never leave our awesome state.”
• John David King, on the other hand, hates the 10 million red lights and the potholes.
• John Templeton and Ray McKelvey agree that their greatest pet peeve would be slow drivers hogging the left lane.
• Chris Willis totally despises Interstate 565.
• T.J. Burrow is frustrated with those who run red lights. She said that the lights are timed and running them is not only dangerous, but it destroys the traffic flow.
Fifty years in the making
The Austin High School Class of 1970 will hold its 50th reunion on June 19-20 at the DoubleTree by Hilton. The reunion committee has been working diligently to ensure that everyone associated with the class is aware of the merriment. Members of the committee include Belinda Lavender, Celia Hughes Fabery, Gail Thrasher Cosby and Brenda Sorrell Palmer.
Even with advance planning, they have not been able to locate everyone and need some assistance with contact information for classmates Vernette Ballentine, Judy Hill, Gwen Hunter, Greg Jackson, Steve Kuhn, Vickie Lancaster, Nora McGahee, Dianne McSpadden, Victor Morrow and Lucinda Stewart. If you can assist, contact Lavender at blavender@gmail.com. Or by phone at 256-345-4711.
