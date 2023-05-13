If it’s not one thing, it’s your mother. Daughters know exactly what I mean and, no doubt, totally agree, although they wouldn’t say it within earshot of their mom.
But in all seriousness, where would we be without our mothers? Think of the intestinal fortitude it takes to carry a child for nine months and give birth. And there is not an instruction manual that comes with a new baby. It is essentially a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants ordeal that never ends.
Mothers worry about their babies even when they are fully grown and on their own … sometimes even more than when they were in diapers. It’s a daunting task to be a mother and one that is never fully appreciated.
As a daughter, my mother still puts the fear of God in me and doesn’t hold back when she has something to say. Just last week, as I walked out the door for a meeting, she asked me where my cart was. I had to ask what she meant. She told me in no uncertain terms that unkempt people need a cart to push. Yes, I changed my clothes and rolled my hair. It was easier than listening to her for the rest of the day.
As a mother of two adult sons, I wouldn’t trade motherhood for anything in this world. I am pretty sure my mother feels the same.
Lynn Masters says her mother’s kindness to others is one of the best things about her. Rebecca Raney Terry remembers her mother’s sense of humor. Kristy Terry Black says the best thing about her mom is her heart. Tera LeyAnn Yancy says the same about her mom. Cindy Picou is grateful her mother’s best quality is her ability to be strong in any circumstance. Karen Hamlett May can’t narrow it down. Her mother is the best at everything. Michael Plemons remembers his mother’s best quality was that she loved her children with all her heart and soul. Sherre Shelton McKelvey remembers her mother’s unconditional love not only for her, but for others as well.
Ken Shelton’s mother had so many wonderful qualities, but he is most thankful that she instilled in him moral values and taught him the importance of putting others first. Jan Roden Byrd’s mother taught her and so many others about Jesus. Beverly Moore loves that her mother loves everyone and everyone loves her right back. Christy Wadsworth Bishop said the best thing about her mom is she led her to the Lord. She knows that her mother prays for her daily and would go to the end of the earth to make her happy.
Penni Corum’s mother was her biggest cheerleader. Penni knows that she will never experience unconditional love like that ever again. Sharon Poole Brown lost her mom a few months ago. She realized how many small things she took for granted. Her mother always had time to talk to her, listen to her and allow her to vent. Her time and her love were extraordinary.
Tracey Cater’s mother has such tremendous faith in God. Betty Dudley appreciates the many lessons her mom taught her and hundreds of others as a classroom teacher, the sacrifices she made for her family and the amazing love she shows them still. Shaylor Terry’s mother has always been devoted to her children. Donna Schrimsher’s mother sacrificed a lot for her children and never once complained. She worked in the school cafeteria so that she could have the same schedule as her children when they were in school. Anita Blunier’s mother’s compassion will always be something she remembers. Tammy Hill’s mom taught her how to love and trust in the Lord. Judy Jackson’s mother was always so caring. Roxie Young will always feel her mother’s unconditional love.
Janice Self Putnam’s mom was her mentor and best friend. Shelia Motley loved that she could talk to her mother about everything and nothing. Ann Murphree Faulk loves her mother’s servant’s heart. Patricia Lamar Gates’ mom was her best friend. Lisa Pennington would not even know where to begin. She said, “When you have had the best, you always simply have a very thankful heart.”
And they’re off
Last Saturday was the event of the season at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, and at the home of Pete Willis in Hickory Hills. He hosted a Kentucky Derby Party to benefit PACT in memory of his wife, Dalinda Peek Willis. About 50 guests enjoyed the afternoon event. They feasted on heavy hors d'oeuvres, wore their spring attire with bodacious hats and bid on some exceptional silent auction items. The partygoers were enthralled with the race and the camaraderie that brought in nearly $5,000 to the child abuse prevention agency, Dalinda’s favorite charity. Donations can still be made to PACT at pactfamily.org.
Apples don’t fall far from the tree
Rebecca Julich Patterson remembers her mother’s never-ending love and the fact that she always believed in her. Nancy Julich was this way with students that crossed her path during her tenure at Decatur City Schools and as an adjunct at Calhoun Community College. This week, Rebecca’s dad, Marvin Julich, took a road trip from Decatur to Palm Beach, Florida, and was there as Rebecca received the 2023 Dwyer Award to honor outstanding educators. She teaches in Palm Beach and is known for creative ideas, resourcefulness and love for her students.
Retirement roast
After 35-plus years at NASA, Al Jordan made the decision to retire. This past weekend, about 25 friends celebrated with Al and his mother at the Freight House in Hartselle.
The retirement dinner included a roast (and not the cooking kind). Guests said everything they could think of and then some giving him quite the retirement send off. Lifelong friends Bobby Eaton, Don Palmer, Russ Griffin and James Fowler told all the secrets that he only thought his mother didn’t know. She informed him that she did know, but she loves him anyway.
Everyone dressed in tacky tourist tropical attire to send Al off on his next journey in life and, according to him, there are many, many journeys ahead. He has already set his travel plans in motion to faraway places that most of us only dream about. Happy retirement, Al Jordan.
