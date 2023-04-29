Twenty years ago this past week my life was changed forever.
After dodging an animal on Red Bank Road, I began to spin out of control and finally stopped as my new vehicle hit a tree dead center and knocked the front end back past the firewall. I looked down to see my foot dangling off my leg. I was cut from the vehicle and placed in an ambulance. As I was rushed to the hospital and later into surgery, my parents were told that I would likely not survive and, if I did, I would never walk again.
After many years of blood, sweat and tears, not to mention seven leg surgeries, I might not run, but I certainly can walk. I am a firm believer that slow and steady wins the race. Since that fateful day, I have learned so many things I wish I had known before.
• Real friends always are there.
• Slow down and know that whatever is around the next corner will still be there when you get there.
• Never give up.
• Baby steps still get you where you are going and you’ll even get to enjoy the scenery along the way.
• You can always go home — always.
• You never walk alone.
• If you really want to see me do great things, just tell me I can't and I'll show you that I can.
• Big trees don't move. There are obstacles to everything — know your limits and work within them.
• The path isn’t always straight and narrow; watch out for the curves in the road.
• Tomorrow isn’t promised. Face each day anew and find the blessing as you strive to live in the moment.
It’s tasty, too
On April 17, the Taste of the Valley returned to the Tennessee Valley as the tastiest fundraiser around. Benefiting the Volunteer Center of Morgan County, people were eager to get back in the swing of things and showed up to Ingalls Harbor to sample delicacies from area food establishments.
Awards were presented for appetizers, sides, beef/pork entrée, chicken/seafood entrée and dessert. Winners were Josie’s chorizo stuffed mushrooms, first, appetizer; Bank Street Grill’s spinach dip, second, appetizer; Simp McGhee’s green beans with shallots, almonds and carrots, first, sides; The Lunch Wagon’s potato salad, second, sides; Lawler’s pulled barbecue sandwich, first, beef/pork entrée; Burningtree Country Club’s pork loin with blackberry sauce, second, beef/pork entrée; Simp McGhee’s seared ahi tuna with kalbi sauce, first, chicken/seafood; Ard’s gumbo, second, chicken/seafood; The RailYard’s blueberry delight, first, desserts; JRaphael’s baked apple and mixed berry edible spoons, second, desserts.
Celebrity judges for the event included Sister Schubert, queen of rolled dough and other cuisine; culinary expert and author of several cookbooks Betty Sims; Marilyn Champion of Champion Farms; Scott Boyers and Dee Corson, competitive in barbecue and steak competitions; Clint Shelton of The Decatur Daily; Leah Brown of Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama; Ashley Smith, culinary arts instructor at Brewer High’s Career Park; Gary Baker, a barbecue judge; and Cindy Yates with Decatur City Schools’ Career Academies.
The People’s Choice Award went to Ard’s Seafood.
April walking tours
Each Saturday during April, Decatur holds walking tours that are spectacular events. On April 15, Caroline Swope did an excellent job walking through historic Decatur with a large group of people who were both fascinated and eager to learn about the various architecture styles and the history of Decatur.
Plants galore
The Morgan County Master Gardeners annual plant sale began with over 5,400 plants and had fewer than 100 left when the sale was over. Those were donated to a worthy cause within the community. All proceeds from the sale will go toward community projects and to promoting gardening in area schools. This year’s venue, Point Mallard Pavilion, was packed with those who couldn’t wait to get home and dig in the dirt. Plant chairs were Aileen Russell and Judy Francis.
Officers of the Morgan County Master Gardeners are Ramsey Huffman, president; Barb Brown, vice president; Mike Keck, treasurer; and Sundra Keck, secretary. The organization currently has 77 members.
Celebrity waiters
Local Athens/Limestone County celebrities worked for tips to support the cancer fight in memory of community leaders on Tuesday. The City of Athens Relay for Life Team hosted its annual Celebrity Waiters Night at Applebee’s in Athens. Team Captain Holly Hollman said money was raised in memory of former City Councilman Frank Travis and Kathy Cothren. Both Travis and Cothren served as celebrity waiters in years past and were members of the relay team. They both passed away last spring of cancer.
The team opted to not hold the event last year. Hollman said, “We miss them and love them, but we’re back, and we’re dedicated to keep fighting in their memory and for all of those impacted by cancer.”
This year’s Celebrity Waiters included Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, Fox 54 reporter Jasamine Byrd, Athens Firefighter Brandon “Perm” Joyce, Athens High School Football Coach Cody Gross, Athens High School band director Ty Parker, Kathy Cothren’s daughter Sherie Prier, East Limestone Band teacher “Miss Sam” Janzen and community advocate Laverne Gilbert.
Those who were unable to attend can donate to the City of Athens Relay. Just drop your check off at City Hall. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.
Pilot Club of Decatur
Maria Nolen, Sue Trammell, Deroma Montgomery, Kay Chandler and Nancy Bullard of the Pilot Club of Decatur attended the District Convention this past weekend at the Birmingham Marriott. They were honored with awards for their Community Service Project and Brain Related Disorder Service Project. They also received certificates from Pilot International for being a Club Pacesetter and a member of the 250Goals for Grants Founders Fund. They received the Super Hero Award for their work and contribution to Alabama District Traumatic Brian Injury Camp.
