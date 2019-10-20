Sorority sisters
Lots of Decatur and Hartselle girls have pledged college sororities during the 2019 fall semester.
At the University of Alabama, the list included Hartselle's Heather Grimes at Alpha Chi Omega; Mary Grace DeCurtins and Faith Frost, of Decatur, at Alpha Omicron Pi; Mia Allard and Fleming Troup, of Decatur, at Alpha Phi; Lizzie Harris, of Decatur, Chi Omega; Reagan Gowen, of Decatur, Delta Delta Delta; Hannah Grace Bevis, of Hartselle, Delta Gamma; Reagan Gargis, of Hartselle, Zeta Tau Alpha; and Bailey Founds, Karli Patterson Jane Hollis Poovey and Julia Sturges, all of Decatur, and Jordan Hale, of Hartselle, at Phi Mu.
New members of sororities at Auburn University included Kayla Lang, of Decatur, Alpha Chi Omega; Bethany Smith, of Decatur, Alpha Delta Pi; Beverly Fite, of Decatur, Alpha Gamma Delta; Jadyn Owens and Maggie Pace, of Hartselle, and Ali Grace Satterfield, of Decatur, Alpha Xi Delta; Ellie Hamn and Margaret South, of Decatur, Chi Omega; Amber Crittenden, of Hartselle, and Brennah McNeal, of Decatur, Gamma Phi Beta; Decatur's Caroline Moss, Sigma Kappa; Hartselle's Jenny McFarlane, Sigma Sigma Sigma; and Hartselle's Kirby Austill, Zeta Tau Alpha.
New sorority members at Mississippi State University included Grace Nelson, of Decatur, Alpha Delta Pi; Amelia Byers, of Decatur, and Lexie Smith, of Hartselle, Delta Delta Delta; and Grace Breuers, of Decatur, Zeta Tau Alpha.
Taylor Adams, of Hartselle chose Delta Gamma at the University of Montevallo.
At the University of Mississippi, Kylie Wright, of Hartselle pledged Alpha Omicron Pi, Gabby Curry, of Hartselle chose Alpha Phi, and Emeri Nosal and Courtney Sides, of Hartselle, selected Phi Mu.
At Samford University, Grace Burleson, of Decatur, went Delta Delta Delta.
University of Alabama at Birmingham sororities claimed several local girls. Taylor Ratliff, Hanna Royer and Anna Carpenter Harris, all of Decatur, pledged Alpha Gamma Delta. Megan Williams, of Hartselle, chose Delta Gamma, and Brittanee Green, of Decatur, selected Sigma Kappa.
Fall is in the air … finally
I have always been partial to fall, although it never lasts long here in Alabama. Once it finally shows up, the crisp evening air and the changing of the leaves on the trees signal the shedding off of that which is old and worn in an effort to begin again anew and refreshed. Most people love the spring with the birds and blooms, but for many, this time of year is perfect.
Steve Odom loves fall for the long-awaited football season. His old friends, Daniel Widner and Tim Sparks, are quick to say that it’s because they are all Bama fans. Molly Richie loves the beautiful weather, family time and gathering together as a family to give thanks. Area musician Robin Stewart loves the season for the colors it brings to life, just like in a Renaissance painting. Linda Third-Owen is all about the cooler weather just as Missy Shankle Nichols finds pleasure in the cooler days, the beautiful changing leaves and the smell of a roaring fire in the evening. Bobby Fay Shuttleworth loves “sweater weather.” Exciting weekends begin with high school football games on Friday night, Saturday college game days, and church on Sunday mornings giving thanks for all of the above. Jeff Worthy enjoys the two weeks of fall that we seem to have each year around these parts. He looks forward to non-political college football, the upcoming holiday season and his birthday. Phyllis Anders was born and raised in Decatur, but spent some time living in Florida several years ago. She missed the change of the seasons. Her favorite season is the transition of each into another because change is good for her. While change isn’t always easy, change is good for all of us.
Champions
The Burningtree Country Club Women's Golf Club Championship was held on Oct. 2-3. The theme this year was Picnic and Pumpkins. Chef Chris Hughes and his staff served breakfast and lunch each day. The decorations were designed by Belinda Villarreal, Laura Adamsky and Gaby Hunkerpillar.
Peggy Pfaff won the Women's Club Championship and Cindy Parrish took home the title of runner-up. The Women's Senior Championship was won by Suzie Wiley and runner-up was Delores Teague. Other women who played in the championship included Cheryl Slovik, Sybil Sartain, Shirley Hammon, Betty Byars, Bobbi Perrin, Pat Landers and Bobbi Gordon.
Pink Elephant Luncheon
The Pink Elephant Luncheon last week honored those who are and have battled breast cancer and served as a fundraiser for Athens-Limestone Hospital's Pink Elephant program that provides mammogram scholarships, funding for equipment and other avenues of support.
Athens Fire and Rescue supports this endeavor by selling breast cancer awareness T-shirts and wearing these shirts all month. Several survivors attended, including City of Athens Relay for Life Team breast cancer survivors Jennifer White and Kathy Cothren. Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department brought its breast cancer awareness truck, and many posed with it for pink photos.
Class reunion
The class of 1989 from Danville High School held its 30th reunion at The Venue on Main Street in Hartselle on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. Classmates enjoyed a memorabilia table, which sparked many conversations. A buffet dinner of salad, barbecue pork and chicken, drinks, and desserts was served. A memorial table was set up for the five class members that have passed on.
Attendees included Jeff Alexander, Tara McAbee, Marty Posey, Neeka McVay Parker, Mike Buck, Jimmy Dobbins, Dewayne Eddy, Beth Graham Fredricks, John Franklin Stephenson, Beth Asherbranner Morris, Marisa McDaniel Keenum, Vonda Brown Burrow, Lisa Wright Howard, Rhonda Brown Antonson, Pam Bullard Kelsoe and Tim Brown.
