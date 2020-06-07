Noah Webster defined virtual as “almost or nearly, but not completely as described.” One could argue the same for virtual learning, which is now the “new normal.” The questions are endless for what many describe as something relatively uncharted. I, however, beg to differ. Virtual learning has been around longer than you might think.
In 1952 (long before I was even born, I might add), Bert Claster enticed his wife, Nancy, to star in his latest brainchild, “Romper Room," a show targeted for preschool children. The position of hostess was held by many different women over the years, but the premise remained the same.
Miss Nancy sat at a table with six small children and a camera, which she treated as the seventh child. She spoke to it just as she did the other children. She taught days of the week, months of the year, moral lessons, held story time, sang songs, played games and focused on manners through “Do Bees” and “Don’t Bees.” The “Do Bees” came from what she wanted her children to do at home and the “Don’t Bees” from those things she simply couldn’t tolerate. It was virtual learning at its best.
At the end of the show, Miss Nancy looked into her Magic Mirror to see who was watching from home. I remember sitting in my little red rocker waiting and praying with my fingers crossed (I covered all the bases) that she would call out my name. “Romper, bomper, stomper, boo, tell me, tell me, tell me, do. Magic Mirror tell me today, did all my friends have fun at play?” She would then call out names of children watching from home. Maybe once she “saw me,” but I saw her every single day. And I learned from her.
As everyone asks the question “What will school look like in the coming year,” the fact is no one has a crystal ball with the answer. This week I asked parents and educators where they stand on the issue of virtual learning.
Miranda Jenkins is concerned about the prospects of the coming year. Her daughter, Presley, will be a freshman in high school and learns through verbal, hands-on, virtual and written methods. Her primary concern is mathematics. Will she be able to assist her with higher level math skills if virtual learning is in place? On the other hand, she sees the necessity in following safety precautions and CDC guidelines.
Pam Crumpton believes that virtual learning has its ups and downs. For self-motivated students, who are disciplined, virtual learning can be beneficial. Other students, however, may fall through the cracks.
Vickie Sharp said that her child loves it. He is easily motivated and loved working online, getting it done and going out to ride his bike.
Lori Ashbaugh said, “I would so much rather be in person with my students. Teaching virtual ESL is challenging. However, I also worry about safety, not only for students and those that live with them, but also for teachers who may be at risk. I’m wondering how in the world we can keep everyone safe in school. I am hopeful that our wonderful administration can work out plans to get us back to school while also keeping everyone healthy and safe.”
Math teacher Christine Ake believes that teachers must make it work for their students. Ake holds a math degree and taught all levels of math at Decatur High this past year. Anita Towe worries that virtual learning does not allow everyone to learn. She believes not all students have the discipline to learn in this manner. Pam Thurman doesn’t like it for younger children. She believes they thrive on the interaction with their teacher and other students.
Nancy Turbyfill works with SLIFE (students with limited or interrupted formal education) English learners. She worries that students who are old enough to work full time and kids with special learning needs cannot successfully learn online.
Debby Dunlap has recently retired from Decatur City Schools. She believes virtual learning definitely takes self-discipline. Kyla Jo Gray, also a relatively new retiree, believes that you will never replace the interaction of a good teacher.
Gail Day doesn’t find it conducive to teaching hands-on science. Jackie Hendrickson said, “K-12 students are not experienced and/or self-disciplined enough for virtual learning. Whether they and non-teaching people realize it or not, students rely on face-to-face guidance and routine.”
Wendy Duffy believes that there is an art to teaching effectively and much of that is lost in a virtual format. “Our students count on us to watch for signals that they do or don’t understand, often conveyed in body language instead of words or through thoughtful questions and discussions. This is so much harder virtually.”
Kim Qualls said, “From my experience from teaching math, most students ... at least 90% could not learn math without a teacher helping, answering question, explaining, etc. I hope life never gets to 100% virtual. Kids need human interaction.”
Art on display
A piece of art created by Dakota Sheppard, who graduated from Brewer High in May, will be on display at the Alabama State Department of Education in Montgomery for a year. Sheppard’s piece, “Tennessee Valley Railroad,” was selected to represent Morgan County in the State Superintendents’ Visual Arts Competition. Sheppard’s art teacher at Brewer was Amber King.
